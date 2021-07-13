How to take a screenshot on Windows

If you are wondering how you can take a screenshots on a Windows desktop or laptop computer, you’ll be pleased to know that Microsoft provides a great suite of Snipping tools. Allowing you to easily convert what’s visible on your screen to an image you can use in presentations, tutorials, documents or email to colleagues or friends.

If your computer or laptop keyboard is equipped with a print screen key labelled “PrtScn“, simply pressing this button will allow you to enter into the Windows Snipping screenshot capture mode. On Windows 10 this is a small selection of tools Microsoft offers to capture either your full screen or portions of your screen as images. On some laptops you might need to press the “Function” key together with the “Print Screen” key. If your keyboard is not equipped with a “PrtScn” button you can use a shortcut : Windows key + Shift + S

On pressing the “PrtScn” button on your keyboard a small toolbar will appear in the top center of your screen with four options available from left to right :

– Rectangular Snip

As the name suggests the Rectangular Snip tool allows you to select a rectangular box -shaped section of your screen and create an image which will be saved to your clipboard by default and can be pasted into your chosen application for editing or reference.

– Freeform Snip

The Freeform Snip tool allows you to draw an irregular shape using your mouse which is then again captured to the clipboard for you to paste into an application.

– Windows Snip

The Windows Snip tool allows you to easily screenshot an entire Windows application window including its border, menu and icons and is a great way to quickly build up screenshots of a tutorial to guide someone through how to use an application.

– Fullscreen Snip

As the name suggests the Fullscreen Snip tool captures your entire monitor screen desktop without the need to draw any rectangles and will save it to the clipboard by default.

The “X” on the right hand side of the tool panel will close the Snip application and return you to the desktop.

How to take a Window screenshot without a keyboard

If you are not using the keyboard and are on a Windows 10 tablet or 2-in-1 convertible PC or similar You can also easily take a screenshot of the fullscreen by pressing the Power button together with the Volume Down button. This will save a screenshot of the entire screen which you can then edit to show just the area you are interested in.

For more details on using the Windows Snip & Sketch application jump over to the official Microsoft blog. The Snip & Sketch app has replaced the older Screen Sketch app previously introduced as part of the Windows Ink Workspace.

