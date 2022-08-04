X-MAKER entry-level 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $259

Families and those of you beginning your journey into the world of 3D printing might be interested in a new entry-level 3D printer created by the team over at X-MAKER. Equipped with a 3.5 inch touchscreen and specifically created to provide a simple one press printing process the X-MAKER features integrated wireless connectivity, automatic levelling and a comprehensive library of designs ready to 3D print.

The 3D printer supports iOS, Android and Windows operating systems allowing you to print and design objects directly from your phone or tablet. Making it easy for children to get started 3D printing a wide variety of different designs as well as their own creations.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $259 or £214 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“3D printing is the most convenient and safe way to make anything. Everyone loves it, though usually they are not capable of designing and printing. X-MAKER, with all-new Gamification 3D Design App and easy-to-use One-Press Printing, dramatically lowers the barriers of 3D Design & 3D Printing, to help kids and adults make their creativity touchable through 3D printer easier than ever. X-MAKER is both Adult’s DIY Tool and Kid’s Toy Factory in a truly affordable price.”

With the assumption that the X-MAKER crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the X-MAKER 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.

Entry-level 3D printer

“X-MAKER is an out-of-box printer with AI powered design App, one-press printing, and kid friendly UI. Everyone could master it in 10 minutes. There is no complicate setup and calibration, no professional 3D design and slicer software, nor leveling requirement.

We pack all the professional features in our App and make X-MAKER the most easy-to-use for beginners and kids. A smart App with infinite possibilities: elaborate well designed model database, gamification mini programs for beginners; LEGO-style design Apps to make model-design easier than ever; automatic optimization in model printing. And it is compatible with almost all platforms, you can enjoy anywhere.”

“It’s not easy for an amateur to find proper 3D models on the Internet for their first try. But when a newbie opens X-MAKER and is ready to print their first model, they don’t need to worry about that at all. We have prepared a build-in free 3D models database in our X-MAKER App. Just select a model and press the “Print” button, to create your first creation.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 3D printer, jump over to the official X-MAKER crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals