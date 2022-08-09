Asus Zenbook 17 Fold folding touchscreen hybrid laptop tablet

Asus has introduced a new Windows 11 laptop this week with a folding touchscreen design and powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U processor supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 1TB of internal storage. Unveiled earlier this year at CES 2022 the Zenbook 17 is still not yet available to purchase but Asus has confirmed a press event will take place later this month on August 31, 2022. During this event Asus will hopefully announce more details together with pricing and availability.

Asus folding laptop tablet

What we do know is that the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with a 17.3 inch display offering users a resolution of 2560 pixels in a 4 : 3 aspect ratio. The display also provides 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support, 0.2ms response time and 500 nits brightness. When folded the display transforms into two 12.5 inch screens each providing a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels in a 3:2 aspect ratio. Thanks to the systems touchscreen capability one display can be used as a keyboard.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet Asus, but as soon as information comes to light later this month, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Asus : Liliputing

