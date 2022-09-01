ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED folding tablet $3,500

ASUS has unveiled their new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) folding tablet which will soon be available to purchase sometime during Q4 2022 priced at $3,500. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor supported by Intel Iris Xe graphics together with 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. The hybrid laptop features a 75 watt-hour battery together with USB-C Easy Charge, so it can be charged quickly with most USB-C chargers or power banks, or any Power Delivery-certified charger, including the bundled 65 W fast-charge adapter.

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED folding tablet is equipped with a variety of AI-powered features, including user-presence detection using an HD IR camera; an integrated color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature; and a 5 megapixel AI webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED folding tablet

“Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a full-size ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad that massively increases its versatility, allowing use in Desktop mode, Laptop mode (with Bluetooth keyboard), Laptop mode (with virtual keyboard), Tablet mode, Reader mode or Extended mode. In each mode, the easy-to-use window management tools—such as Mode Switcher—in the ScreenXpert 3 app allow multiple split-display configurations and flexible app layouts for enhanced productivity.”

“Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has been tested to meet the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810H US military standard for reliability and durability. The precision-engineered 180° hinge is also torture-tested, undergoing over 30,000 open-and-close cycles to ensure maximum reliability for total peace of mind.

If a user opens and closes the laptop six times per day, this represents a lifespan of over nine years. The stepless hinge is built to firmly hold the upper screen at any angle, making it perfect when used as an ultraportable 12.5-inch laptop, or for single-handed use in reader mode.”

“For the perfect user experience, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop includes a Bluetooth version of our new ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad. The keyboard has a full-size 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm key travel. It’s our best laptop keyboard ever, offering improved typing accuracy and comfort.

The mechanical keys also have a slight 0.2-millimeter dish on the key caps for a better typing feel. The keyboard can connect to two Bluetooth-enabled devices, switching between them via a dedicated button. The keyboard includes a large ErgoSense touchpad that has a new silky-smooth surface for easy navigation, protected by a durable anti-fingerprint coating.”

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals