ASUS Vivobook 14, 15 and 16 OLED laptops unveiled

ASUS has this week unveil their new Vivobook 14 OLED (X1405), Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505) and Vivobook 16 OLED (X1605) laptops with the 14 OLED and 16 OLED equipped with 16:10 aspect-ratio displays, while the Vivobook 15 OLED is sporting a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display. each laptop can be equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processors supported by up to 16 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and 1 TB GB of speedy SSD storage.

Other features include a physical webcam shield on the HD 3DNR webcam for instant privacy; a full-size ASUS ErgoSense keyboard; a mega-sized touchpad that gives maximum room for fingers; an optional ASUS NumberPad 2.0 (Vivobook 14 OLED only) for easy data entry; and an optional fingerprint sensor on the touchpad. ASUS Antibacterial Guard protects against harmful bacteria.

“Smooth performance is delivered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors with 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB SSD. Quiet and efficient cooling is provided by the dual-vented cooling system with an IceBlade fan and heat pipe. The long-lasting up to 70 Wh battery gives users more freedom, and there’s up to WiFi 6 for ultrafast connectivity. Other helpful design features include the latest ASUS AI noise-canceling audio technology for crystal-clear communications, and there are bundled productivity-enhancing ASUS apps including GlideX, MyASUS and ScreenXpert 3.”

ASUS OLED laptops

“Vivobook 14 OLED, 15 OLED and 16 OLED feature world-leading up to 3.2K OLED HDR three-sided NanoEdge displays, which are super-bright and have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for ultra-vivid colors. They are also PANTONE Validated for professional-grade color accuracy and TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions. With up to a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 0.2 ms response time, these displays are ideal for everyday productivity, casual gaming and entertainment. In addition, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification ensures the deepest possible blacks and a high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for enhanced detail in dark scenes. Vivobook 14 OLED and 16 OLED have an expansive 16:10 aspect ratio that reduces the need for scrolling, while Vivobook 15 OLED has an immersive 16:9 aspect ratio”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

