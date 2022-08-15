ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router

Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.

– Next-Gen WiFi Standard – 802.11ax WiFi standard for better efficiency, throughput and range.

– Ultrafast WiFi Speed – 11000Mbps WiFi speed to handle even the busiest network with ease.

– Triple-level Game Acceleration – Accelerate game traffic every step of the way – from device to game server.

– Battle-ready-hardware – 1.8GHz quad-core CPU and 2.5GBase -T port for ultimate performance.

– Front-line Network Security – Neutralize internet threats before they hit your network.

“ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 gaming router is an 802.11ax tri-band router. Featuring support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, which includes a variety of new technologies that improve Wi-Fi speed and increase network capacity and coverage, ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 satisfies gamers’ demands for ultrafast, networking performance and reliability. It also offers numerous additional features designed to provide the best online gaming experiences, including triple-level gaming acceleration to reduce ping times and provide low latency gameplay and Open NAT for simple, three-step port forwarding.”

