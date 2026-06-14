Why This 4-Inch ASRock Mini PC is a Game Changer for AI Workloads

The ASRock NUC BOX-358H combines a compact form factor with notable performance capabilities, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of users. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, this mini PC supports up to 128GB of SODIMM DDR5 RAM and features dual M.2 SSD slots for flexible storage options. As highlighted by ETA Prime, its barebones design allows users to customize the system to their specific needs, whether for productivity tasks, casual gaming, or AI workloads. The inclusion of a VESA mounting bracket further enhances its adaptability, allowing a clean and space-saving setup.

Dive into this analysis to explore how the ASRock NUC BOX-358H handles real-world scenarios, from gaming benchmarks like Forza Horizon 6 and Cyberpunk 2077 to AI-driven applications powered by Intel NPU 5. You’ll also gain insight into its extensive connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 7 and learn how its configurable TDP offers a balance between power efficiency and performance. Whether you’re considering it for home, office, or portable use, this breakdown provides a comprehensive look at what this mini PC has to offer.

Compact Design with Customization in Mind

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The ASRock NUC BOX-358H is a compact mini PC powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, offering a balance of performance, affordability and flexibility for productivity, gaming and AI workloads.

It supports up to 128GB of SODIMM DDR5 RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots, allowing users to customize storage and memory to suit their specific needs.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Thunderbolt 4, dual HDMI 2.1 ports and dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, making sure compatibility with modern peripherals and high-speed networks.

The device delivers solid performance for casual gaming, productivity and AI tasks, with configurable TDP up to 65W and support for Intel NPU 5, offering up to 180 TOPS of AI performance.

Its compact design (4 x 4 x 2 inches), VESA mounting option and customizable BIOS settings make it a versatile and space-saving solution for diverse use cases, from home offices to portable gaming setups.

Measuring just 4 x 4 x 2 inches, the ASRock NUC BOX-358H is designed for users with limited desk space or those needing a portable PC. Sold as a barebones system, it requires you to add your own SODIMM DDR5 RAM and M.2 SSD storage. This approach not only lowers the initial cost but also allows you to tailor the system to your specific needs, whether for light office tasks or more demanding applications.

The package includes a VESA mounting bracket, allowing you to attach the mini PC to the back of a monitor for a clean, space-saving setup. A 120W power supply ensures the system can handle demanding tasks without compromising performance. This combination of portability and customization makes it an excellent choice for users who value both flexibility and efficiency.

Key Specifications and Features

At the heart of the ASRock NUC BOX-358H is the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, featuring 12 XE3 cores and delivering performance comparable to the B390 integrated GPU. This processor ensures smooth multitasking and efficient handling of resource-intensive applications. The system supports up to 128GB of SODIMM DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 7200 MT/s, providing ample memory for demanding workloads. Additionally, dual M.2 SSD slots (one 2280 and one 2242) offer flexibility for storage expansion, catering to users with varying storage needs.

Connectivity is another highlight, with support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 standards. These features ensure fast and reliable wireless connections, whether you’re streaming, transferring files, or using Bluetooth peripherals. The inclusion of these innovative technologies enhances the device’s overall usability and future-proofs it for evolving connectivity standards.

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Comprehensive I/O Options

The ASRock NUC BOX-358H offers a wide range of input and output ports to meet diverse connectivity needs:

Front: Audio jack, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C 3.2, Thunderbolt 4.

Audio jack, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C 3.2, Thunderbolt 4. Rear: Power input, two USB 3.2 ports, dual HDMI 2.1, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports.

These ports allow seamless connections to external displays, peripherals and high-speed networks. The dual HDMI 2.1 ports support multiple 4K displays, making the device suitable for both home and office environments. Additionally, the inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 ensures compatibility with high-speed external storage and other advanced peripherals, further enhancing its versatility.

Performance: Balancing Power and Efficiency

The ASRock NUC BOX-358H features a configurable TDP of up to 65W, allowing you to adjust performance based on your needs. This flexibility allows users to prioritize either power efficiency or maximum performance, depending on the task at hand. While SODIMM RAM slightly reduces iGPU performance compared to systems using LPDDR5X memory, the device still delivers competitive results in real-world scenarios.

Gaming benchmarks showcase its capabilities across popular titles:

Forza Horizon 6: 1080p high settings, ~73 FPS.

1080p high settings, ~73 FPS. Cyberpunk 2077: 1440p high settings with XeSS multi-frame generation, mid-80s FPS.

1440p high settings with XeSS multi-frame generation, mid-80s FPS. Spider-Man 2: 1080p medium settings with XeSS balanced, playable with occasional dips.

While not a high-end gaming system, it handles light to moderate gaming effectively, making it a solid choice for casual gamers. Its performance in productivity and AI workloads further underscores its versatility, offering a well-rounded experience for a variety of users.

Unique Features and AI Capabilities

One of the standout aspects of the ASRock NUC BOX-358H is its use of SODIMM DDR5 RAM, which offers cost savings compared to LPDDR5X without significantly sacrificing performance. This design choice makes the device more accessible to budget-conscious users while maintaining competitive performance levels.

The BIOS customization options provide additional flexibility, allowing users to fine-tune settings such as TDP and fan speeds. This level of control enables you to optimize the system for specific use cases, whether you need quiet operation for a home office or maximum performance for demanding tasks.

The inclusion of Intel NPU 5 further enhances its capabilities, delivering up to 180 TOPS of AI performance. This makes the mini PC well-suited for tasks like machine learning, data analysis and other AI-driven applications. These features position the ASRock NUC BOX-358H as a forward-thinking device capable of handling emerging workloads.

Versatile Use Cases

The ASRock NUC BOX-358H is designed to cater to a variety of needs, making it a versatile choice for different users:

Productivity: Ideal for tasks like web browsing, document editing and office work.

Ideal for tasks like web browsing, document editing and office work. Gaming: Capable of running popular titles at medium to high settings, offering a satisfying experience for casual gamers.

Capable of running popular titles at medium to high settings, offering a satisfying experience for casual gamers. AI Workloads: Efficiently handles machine learning, data processing and other AI-driven tasks.

Its compact size and robust performance make it suitable for both personal and professional use. Whether you’re setting up a home office, building a portable gaming station, or working on AI projects, this mini PC delivers the flexibility and power you need.

A Balanced Mini PC for Diverse Needs

The ASRock NUC BOX-358H strikes a compelling balance between performance, affordability, and compact design. By using SODIMM DDR5 RAM and offering extensive customization options, it provides a cost-effective solution for users seeking a small yet capable mini PC. Whether you’re a casual gamer, a productivity-focused user, or someone working with AI workloads, this device delivers the flexibility and power required to meet a wide range of demands. Its thoughtful design and advanced features make it a standout choice in the mini PC market.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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