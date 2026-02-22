Turn a Broken Phone into a DeX-Powered 1440p Mini PC for Under $100

Below ETA Prime demonstrates how a damaged Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be repurposed into a functional mini PC using Samsung DeX. Despite the phone’s broken screen, its Snapdragon 865 processor and intact internal components make it a suitable candidate for this project. By integrating the device into a custom setup featuring a modified Raspberry Pi case, a USB-C to HDMI adapter, and cooling solutions, the result is a compact and cost-effective computing system that performs well for productivity and entertainment tasks.

In this breakdown, you’ll learn how to assemble the necessary hardware, including docking stations and external cooling, to create a stable and portable system. You’ll also explore the capabilities of Samsung DeX, such as its desktop-like interface, multi-window support, and app compatibility for tasks like document editing and gaming. Whether you’re looking to extend the life of an old device or build a budget-friendly PC alternative, this guide offers practical steps to achieve a versatile and sustainable solution.

Turn Old Phone Into Mini PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Transforming an older smartphone, like a damaged Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, into a mini PC using Samsung DeX demonstrates a cost-effective and sustainable way to repurpose outdated devices.

The hardware setup includes a modified Raspberry Pi case, USB-C to HDMI adapter, docking station, and cooling solutions, creating a compact and portable computing system.

Samsung DeX provides a desktop-like interface with multi-window support, app resizing, and taskbar functionality, allowing productivity tasks such as document editing, web browsing, and email management.

The Snapdragon 865 processor ensures smooth performance for productivity, gaming, and emulation, making the setup suitable for tasks like retro gaming and multitasking.

With a total cost under $100, this project is accessible, reduces electronic waste, and highlights the potential of repurposing older technology for practical and entertainment purposes.

Hardware Setup: Building the Foundation

The foundation of this project began with a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor. Despite its damaged screen, the internal components remained fully operational, making it an ideal candidate for repurposing. To house the phone, a Raspberry Pi case was modified, creating a compact and organized enclosure. A tower cooler was added to manage heat during intensive tasks such as multitasking or gaming, making sure stable performance.

Key components used in the hardware setup included:

USB-C to HDMI adapter : This allowed the phone to connect to an external display, allowing the DeX interface.

: This allowed the phone to connect to an external display, allowing the DeX interface. Docking station : Provided additional USB ports for peripherals and power delivery to keep the device charged during use.

: Provided additional USB ports for peripherals and power delivery to keep the device charged during use. Cooling solutions: External fans or heatsinks were incorporated to maintain optimal temperatures during demanding tasks.

This carefully assembled hardware setup formed the backbone of a reliable and efficient mini PC, combining portability with functionality. The compact design also ensured that the system remained easy to transport and set up in various environments.

Samsung DeX: Transforming Your Smartphone into a Desktop

Samsung DeX is the key feature that transforms a smartphone into a desktop-like interface. When connected to an external display, such as a monitor or TV, DeX provides a high-resolution output, often up to 1440p or higher, depending on the display’s capabilities. The interface includes multi-window support, app resizing, and a taskbar for seamless navigation, mimicking the experience of using a traditional computer.

With access to the Google Play Store, you can install a wide range of applications. Many apps are optimized for DeX, allowing for smooth document editing, web browsing, and email management. Whether you’re a casual user or a professional seeking a portable workstation, DeX offers a flexible and practical solution. By pairing the setup with peripherals such as a keyboard and mouse, you can create a familiar and intuitive workspace that enhances productivity.

Turn a Broken Android Phone into a DeX-Powered Mini PC

Learn more about mini PC with other articles and guides we have written below.

Performance and Usability

The Snapdragon 865 processor powering the Galaxy S20 FE delivers impressive performance in DeX mode. This setup allows you to switch between applications, open multiple windows, and handle productivity tasks without noticeable slowdowns. Even resource-intensive apps run efficiently, making this mini PC a viable alternative to traditional laptops or desktops for everyday computing.

For users prioritizing portability and cost-effectiveness, this solution is particularly appealing. Tasks such as managing spreadsheets, editing documents, and browsing the web are smooth and responsive. The addition of peripherals further enhances usability, making sure that the system can handle a variety of tasks with ease. This setup is ideal for those who need a compact yet powerful computing solution for both work and leisure.

Gaming and Emulation: A Budget-Friendly Entertainment Hub

One of the standout features of this project is its capability for gaming and emulation. The Snapdragon 865 processor ensures that native Android games, such as Minecraft and Roblox, run smoothly, providing an enjoyable gaming experience. Additionally, the system supports emulation for retro consoles and PC games, allowing you to play titles from platforms like GameCube, PS2, and PSP.

While the hardware handles most games well, performance may vary with more resource-intensive titles. For example, less demanding games run flawlessly, but high-end games like Cyberpunk 2077 may exceed the Snapdragon 865’s capabilities. Despite these limitations, this setup offers a cost-effective way to enjoy a wide range of gaming experiences, particularly for retro gaming enthusiasts. By connecting a controller or other gaming peripherals, you can further enhance the entertainment value of this mini PC.

Cost and Accessibility

Affordability is one of the most compelling aspects of this project. By using second-hand components, the total cost remained under $100. Older Galaxy devices, such as the S20 FE, are widely available at low prices, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious users. This approach not only extends the lifespan of outdated devices but also reduces electronic waste, contributing to a more sustainable tech ecosystem.

The required components for this project are easy to find and assemble, even for those with minimal technical expertise. By following straightforward steps, you can transform an unused smartphone into a functional mini PC, unlocking new possibilities for productivity and entertainment. This accessibility makes the project appealing to a wide range of users, from tech enthusiasts to those seeking a low-cost computing solution.

Customization and Upgrades

To further enhance the DeX experience, customization options such as the Good Lock app can be used. This app enables features like higher resolution output, improved multitasking capabilities, and personalized interface settings. By tailoring the system to your preferences, you can maximize its potential and create a more efficient workspace.

Optional upgrades, such as advanced cooling solutions or enhanced docking accessories, can also improve performance and usability. These enhancements ensure stability during intensive tasks, providing a reliable and enjoyable user experience. Whether you’re looking to optimize the system for gaming, productivity, or both, these upgrades allow you to adapt the setup to your specific needs.

Repurposing Technology for a Sustainable Future

This project demonstrates the versatility and potential of repurposing older smartphones into functional, low-cost computing devices. By combining Samsung DeX with a carefully selected hardware setup, you can create a powerful mini PC capable of handling productivity tasks, gaming, and emulation. With a total cost under $100 and minimal technical requirements, this approach offers an accessible and sustainable solution for extending the life of outdated technology.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast exploring creative projects or a budget-conscious user seeking a practical computing solution, this DeX-powered mini PC showcases the ingenuity and adaptability of modern devices. It’s a testament to how older technology can be given new life, reducing waste while unlocking new possibilities for mobile computing.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.