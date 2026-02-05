Huge Savings: Kamrui Pinova P2 and E3B Mini PCs Hit Record Low Prices

If you are looking to reclaim desk space without sacrificing the performance of a traditional desktop tower, Kamrui is currently offering significant discounts on two of its most popular mini PCs. For a limited time, buyers can pick up the high-performance Kamrui Pinova P2 or the versatile Kamrui E3B at prices that are close to half their usual retail cost. These compact systems are designed to deliver serious computing power in a small footprint, making them attractive options for home offices, creative professionals, and hobbyists alike.

Unlike many budget mini PCs that rely on entry-level processors, both of these systems feature chips capable of handling demanding workloads. Whether you need a system for 4K video editing, heavy multitasking, content creation, or even light gaming, these two machines aim to provide desktop-class performance while maintaining the space-saving benefits that mini PCs are known for.

The Kamrui Pinova P2 is the performance-focused option in this promotion. While many mini PCs in this price range rely on low-power processors designed primarily for basic productivity, the Pinova P2 is equipped with a full-voltage Intel Core i7-12600H processor. This 12-core, 16-thread CPU can reach clock speeds of up to 4.5GHz, delivering excellent performance for intensive applications.

The processor uses Intel’s hybrid architecture, combining performance cores with efficiency cores. This design allows the system to manage demanding workloads such as video editing or large spreadsheet processing while maintaining power efficiency during lighter tasks like browsing or document editing.

Key Specifications

16GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics

The included 16GB of memory ensures smooth multitasking, allowing users to run multiple applications simultaneously without slowdowns. Meanwhile, the 512GB SSD provides fast boot times and quick application loading, with room to store large files and projects.

Connectivity and Display Support

One of the Pinova P2’s strongest features is its extensive connectivity. It supports triple 4K displays through HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connections, making it an excellent option for professionals who rely on multi-monitor setups. This is particularly useful for traders, content creators, or anyone who needs to manage multiple windows and workflows simultaneously.

The system also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, ensuring fast wireless connectivity and compatibility with modern peripherals.

Best Use Cases

The Pinova P2 is particularly well-suited for:

Video editing and content creation

Advanced office productivity and data analysis

Multi-monitor workstation setups

Light gaming and media production

Pricing and Promotion

MSRP: $759.92

$759.92 Sale Price: $399.92

$399.92 Final Price with Promo Code: $359.92

$359.92 Promo Code: FBUQKKHG

FBUQKKHG Offer Valid Until: February 8, 2026

At this discounted price, the Pinova P2 offers exceptional value for users looking for a compact system with high-end processing capabilities.

For users who prefer AMD hardware, the Kamrui E3B presents a compelling alternative. This mini PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen V2748, an embedded-series processor that balances efficiency with strong multi-core performance. While embedded chips are often associated with industrial or enterprise use, the Ryzen V2748 offers surprisingly capable performance for everyday computing and specialized home setups.

The chip is designed to deliver reliable performance while maintaining low power consumption and quiet operation. This makes the E3B particularly appealing for users who want a dependable workstation or always-on system such as a media server.

Key Specifications

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD storage

Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics

The Vega 7 graphics solution provides enough performance for media streaming, light content creation, and casual gaming. Combined with the fast SSD and generous RAM configuration, the E3B offers smooth performance across a wide range of everyday tasks.

Connectivity and Networking Features

One standout feature of the E3B is its dual LAN ports, which are rarely found in mini PCs at this price point. Dual Ethernet connections allow users to configure advanced networking setups, making the system ideal for use as a firewall, router, or home server.

Like the Pinova P2, the E3B also supports triple 4K display output and includes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, ensuring flexibility for both professional and home use environments.

Best Use Cases

The E3B excels in scenarios such as:

Home servers and network appliances

Media center or HTPC setups

General productivity and remote work

Quiet, energy-efficient workstation use

Pricing and Promotion

MSRP: $485.00

$485.00 Sale Price: $339.00

$339.00 Final Price with Promo Code: $305.55

$305.55 Promo Code: QJ9C52F8

QJ9C52F8 Offer Valid Until: February 28, 2026

With its combination of networking flexibility and solid performance, the E3B is particularly appealing for hobbyists and users looking to build versatile home infrastructure.

Mini PCs: Why They Are Growing in Popularity

Mini PCs have seen a surge in popularity over recent years due to their ability to deliver strong performance in a compact form factor. As processors have become more power-efficient, manufacturers can now offer systems that rival traditional desktops while occupying only a fraction of the space.

For users working in smaller offices or home environments, mini PCs help reduce clutter and improve workspace organization. They also tend to consume less power than full-sized desktops, which can lead to long-term energy savings.

Additionally, many mini PCs are designed to be mounted behind monitors or integrated into entertainment setups, allowing them to remain out of sight while still delivering full desktop functionality.

Which One Should You Choose?

Choosing between the Pinova P2 and the E3B ultimately depends on your intended use and performance priorities.

The Pinova P2 is the clear choice for users who need maximum processing power. Creative professionals, video editors, and users who regularly run demanding applications will benefit from the performance advantages offered by the Intel Core i7 processor. At its discounted price, it represents excellent value for anyone seeking a compact but powerful workstation.

The E3B, on the other hand, stands out for its versatility and networking capabilities. Its dual LAN configuration makes it ideal for users who want to experiment with home server setups, build a dedicated firewall system, or run media streaming services. It also offers strong everyday performance at a lower price point.

Final Thoughts

Kamrui’s current promotion highlights how far mini PCs have evolved. Both the Pinova P2 and the E3B deliver impressive performance relative to their size and price, offering practical solutions for users looking to upgrade their computing setup without investing in a bulky desktop system.

Whether you prioritize raw processing power or flexible networking capabilities, these two systems provide compelling options during this limited-time sale. With significant discounts available, buyers looking for a compact yet capable PC may find this promotion particularly difficult to ignore.



