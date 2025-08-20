X+ Rival : A Steam Machine, Console Killer in the Palm of Your Hand



What if your gaming setup could fit in the palm of your hand without sacrificing power or versatility? The idea of a high-performance mini gaming PC transforming into a console-like Steam Machine might sound too good to be true, but it’s not. Enter the X+ Rival Mini Gaming PC, a device that redefines what compact systems can achieve. With its AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU and dual-boot functionality, this little powerhouse offers a unique blend of portability and performance, making it an intriguing option for gamers and tech enthusiasts alike. But here’s the twist: while it doesn’t officially support Steam OS, it still delivers a streamlined gaming experience through innovative alternatives. Could this be the future of gaming on the go?

Belolw, ETA Prime explains how the X+ Rival, bridges the gap between traditional gaming PCs and console-like simplicity. From its innovative hardware—including a Radeon 8060SI GPU and a staggering 96 GB of RAM, to its flexible dual-boot system featuring Windows 11 Pro and Basite Linux, this device is designed to cater to a wide range of needs. Whether you’re a gamer looking for smooth 1440p gameplay, a professional seeking a compact workstation, or simply curious about what’s possible in a mini PC, this deep dive will reveal how the X+ Rival can transform your gaming and computing experience. Sometimes, the smallest packages hold the biggest surprises.

Compact High-Performance Gaming PC

Hardware Specifications: Power in a Small Package

The X+ Rival is built around the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU, a processor designed to deliver exceptional performance in a compact form factor. Key hardware highlights include:

16 cores and 32 threads: Making sure smooth multitasking and efficient gaming performance.

Making sure smooth multitasking and efficient gaming performance. Radeon 8060SI GPU: Equipped with 40 compute units, allowing fluid gameplay at 1440p resolution.

To complement this powerhouse, the system includes 96 GB of RAM clocked at an impressive 8,000 MT/s, making sure seamless multitasking and rapid data processing. Storage is equally robust, with dual M.2 SSD slots supporting up to 2 TB each, allowing for a dual-boot setup and ample space for games, applications, and media.

Connectivity is another standout feature. With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.2, the X+ Rival ensures fast and stable wireless connections, making it suitable not only for gaming but also for everyday tasks like streaming, remote work, and file sharing. This combination of hardware and connectivity makes the X+ Rival a compact powerhouse that punches well above its weight.

Operating System and Software: Dual-Boot Flexibility

One of the most innovative aspects of the X+ Rival is its dual-boot system, which allows users to switch between two distinct operating environments:

Windows 11 Pro: A familiar and versatile platform for productivity, gaming, and general use.

A familiar and versatile platform for productivity, gaming, and general use. Basite Linux: A gaming-focused operating system offering both desktop and console-like modes for a unique user experience.

Basite Linux stands out by providing access to a wide range of apps, emulators, and Steam functionality. While the X+ Rival doesn’t officially support Steam OS due to driver compatibility issues with the Radeon 8060SI GPU, Basite Linux effectively fills this gap. It offers a streamlined gaming experience, making it a viable alternative for users who want a console-like interface without sacrificing the flexibility of a PC.

This dual-boot capability not only enhances the system’s versatility but also caters to a broader audience, from gamers to professionals who require a reliable and adaptable computing environment.

X+ RIVAL Mini Gaming PC : A Micro Steam Machine

Performance Features: Tailored for Gamers

The X+ Rival is designed with gamers in mind, offering three distinct performance modes to suit different needs:

Quiet Mode: Ideal for low-power tasks, making sure minimal noise and energy consumption.

Ideal for low-power tasks, making sure minimal noise and energy consumption. Balanced Mode: A versatile setting for everyday use, balancing performance and efficiency.

A versatile setting for everyday use, balancing performance and efficiency. Performance Mode: Unlocks the system’s full potential, with a thermal design power (TDP) of up to 140W for demanding applications and games.

In gaming benchmarks, the X+ Rival excelled in popular titles such as Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. At 1440p resolution, it delivered smooth gameplay, although some games required medium settings for optimal performance. These results demonstrate the system’s ability to handle modern games effectively, even within its compact design.

Beyond gaming, the X+ Rival’s performance modes make it suitable for a variety of tasks, from video editing to software development, further enhancing its appeal as a multi-purpose device.

Limitations and Opportunities for Growth

Despite its impressive features, the X+ Rival does have some limitations that potential buyers should consider:

Steam OS Support: The lack of official support stems from driver compatibility issues with the Radeon 8060SI GPU, limiting its appeal to users seeking a native Steam OS experience.

The lack of official support stems from driver compatibility issues with the Radeon 8060SI GPU, limiting its appeal to users seeking a native Steam OS experience. Price Point: The premium cost of the X+ Rival may deter some users, especially when larger systems with similar performance are available at lower prices.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for growth. Future driver updates and software enhancements could potentially enable Steam OS support, broadening the system’s compatibility and appeal. Additionally, as hardware prices evolve, the X+ Rival may become more accessible to a wider audience, solidifying its position in the market.

Compact Design and Usability: Built for Convenience

The X+ Rival’s compact design is one of its most attractive features, making it an excellent choice for users who value portability. Its small form factor allows for easy transportation, whether you’re moving between rooms or taking it on the go. The inclusion of customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of personalization, while the front-facing performance mode button ensures quick and intuitive adjustments.

This device is particularly well-suited for gamers who need a high-performance mini PC that doesn’t compromise on power or versatility. It’s equally appealing to professionals seeking a compact workstation capable of handling demanding tasks. The X+ Rival strikes a balance between form and function, offering a solution that caters to a variety of needs.

Final Thoughts

The X+ Rival Mini Gaming PC showcases the remarkable potential of compact systems, combining powerful hardware, dual-boot functionality, and customizable performance modes in a portable package. While it faces challenges such as the lack of Steam OS support and a premium price tag, its strengths make it a compelling choice for users seeking a versatile and high-performance device. As technology continues to advance, the X+ Rival is well-positioned to remain a relevant and innovative option in the mini PC market.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



