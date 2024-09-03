MEGAMINI G1 the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming PC from $1499

GEEKOM, in collaboration with TECNO, has unveiled the MEGAMINI G1, the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming PC. This innovative device is now available on Kickstarter at a special launch price of $1499. The MEGAMINI G1 represents a significant advancement in mini PC technology, combining exceptional performance with innovative industrial design.

Key Takeaways World’s smallest water-cooled gaming PC

Compact chassis with a volume of 5.74 liters

Stylish metal exterior with transparent side panel and RGB lighting

Mini display screen for real-time monitoring

Operates silently at below 26dB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8 GB VRAM

Intel i9-13900H processor with 14 cores

32 GB DDR5 dual-channel memory and 2 TB NVMe SSD

Connectivity options include : USB, Thunderbolt, OCuLink, HDMI 2.0, SD 3.0 card slot, and 2.5G Ethernet port

Three-year warranty and dedicated customer support

The MEGAMINI G1 features a compact chassis with a volume of only 5.74 liters. Despite its small size, it features a stylish metal exterior, a transparent side panel, and charming RGB lighting. The mini display screen provides real-time monitoring of CPU, GPU load, and chassis temperature, making it a sci-fi masterpiece in the realm of gaming PCs.

World’s Smallest Water-Cooled Gaming PC

Advanced Cooling System

One of the standout features of the MEGAMINI G1 is its advanced water cooling system. This system operates silently at below 26dB, ensuring optimal temperature management without noise. This makes it ideal for gamers who require high performance without the distraction of loud cooling fans.

Powerful Graphics and Processing

The MEGAMINI G1 is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, featuring 8 GB VRAM and 3072 CUDA cores. This card delivers immersive gaming experiences and accelerates AI tasks. It supports DLSS 3 (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which uses AI to boost frame rates and enhance image quality in real-time. This ensures smooth gameplay and crisp visuals, making it perfect for AAA gaming, video editing, and 3D modeling.

The Intel i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and up to 5.40 GHz max frequency provides exceptional processing power. Paired with 32 GB of DDR5 dual-channel memory and a 2 TB NVMe SSD, the MEGAMINI G1 ensures seamless multitasking and swift data access for demanding applications.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of mini PC systems :

Extensive Connectivity Options

MEGAMINI G1 the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming PC, offers extensive connectivity options, including USB, Thunderbolt, OCuLink, HDMI 2.0, an SD 3.0 card slot, and a 2.5G Ethernet port. These features ensure seamless peripheral connections, high-speed data transfers, and support for multiple displays, enhancing both expandability and productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The MEGAMINI G1 is now available on Kickstarter at a special launch price of $1499. Each unit undergoes rigorous testing for extreme conditions and durability, ensuring high reliability standards. GEEKOM offers a three-year warranty and dedicated customer support, providing users with peace of mind and hassle-free service.

The MEGAMINI G1 is a fusion of technology and innovation, setting new standards in the mini PC market. Its compact design, advanced cooling system, powerful graphics, and extensive connectivity options make it a standout choice for gamers and professionals alike.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals