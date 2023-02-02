Intel Processor N95 compact mini PC systems hit Amazon

Following on from the availability last week of the new Intel Processor N95 compact mini PC systems from AliExpress. Brad Linder has now discovered that they are also available further afield and from Amazon for under $300. For instance the following mini PCs are available to purchase now :

SIMODEWA mini PC w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB/Win11 Pro for $190 (clip on-page coupon)

ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB/Win11 Pro for $219 (or w/16GB/512GB for $320)

KAMRUI GK3 Plus w/Intel N95/16GB/512G/Win11 Pro for $260 (clip on-page coupon)

KAMRUI GK3 Intel Processor N95 PC

GK3 PLUS comes with 12th Intel Alder Lake N95 (1.7GHz, MAX TO 3.4GHz, 4x cores, 6MB L3 Cache) processor (2023 New Releases), rated at 15W and a lot more power efficient. As an upgraded version of the Intel Processor “Celeron”/”Pentium” series, The single-core performance of this processor is close to that of some mainstream mobile processors in the past, such as the Core i7-8750H.This particular mini PC is also noticeably faster and a better performer than N5105/N5095/J4125 (~ 2-4 yrs old) processor that comes with some other mini PCs. Intel Alder Lake N95 is an obvious better choice over those if given the choice while other things being equal.”

GK3 PLUS-mini computer comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SATA SSD hard drive, you can expandable 2.5″ hard drive (max 2TB) for M.2 2280 SATA SSD. This mini desktop computer with the express intention of for daily productivity & some creative content creation uses (word & spreadsheet processing, web conferencing, web browsing, light-duty picture editing, 4K online videos, creating light video contents, light games etc.), powerful storage, nothing that would put a serious load on its system resources.

For more details on all the mini PC systems that allow available from Amazon jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing





