If you would like to use something other or together with your digital devices to help improve your productivity you may be interested in a new analogue productivity system named Taskoma. The system features old school pen and paper style templates that allows you to quickly see what you need to accomplish, helping you focus on the important areas of your life.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $54 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We all have different tasks to complete every day; Work, Business, School, Fitness, Home Chores, Shopping and many more. In today’s internet world, it is easy to get distracted and be pulled in different directions. Distractions come from everywhere, such as emails, social media, videos, ads, phone calls…, just to mention a few. Survey Finds 68% of Workers Distracted by Internet on the Job. As a result, we end up procrastinating, doing less or nothing. “

If the Taskoma campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Taskoma analogue productivity system project play the promotional video below.

Analogue productivity system

“Schedule specific blocks of time in your day to focus on a specific work. Taskoma task pad comes with Start Time and End Time fields (HH:MM). Simply assign Start Time and End Time to your tasks. Group tasks that are similar in nature or part of the same project into one designated time period. Simply check the Batching checkbox as you assign a single designated time period to a group of tasks.”

“Are you using digital tools already? Awesome. Replacement is not necessary. Use Taskoma together with any digital tool for prioritizing and getting things done efficiently.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the analogue productivity system, jump over to the official Taskoma crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

