Increase your productivity with the Geminos stacking screens

If you are looking for a convenient way to increase your productivity when using a computer or digital device. You may be interested in the new way to increase the size of your desktop using the unique Geminos stacking screens.

Created by Mobile Pixels the Geminos consists of 2 x 24 inch displays complete with an integrated 1080p web camera, speakers, USB docking station and the ability to charge your device using 100W USB-C passthrough charging technology.

The dual screens allow you to adjust their height for an ergonomic working environment and a variety of optional accessories are also available in the form of pod speakers, keyboard and mouse set, desk mats and aluminum mobile laptop stands. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $499 or £414 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet our fifth creation, Geminos, an infinitely adjustable stacked dual-screen desktop monitor. The all-inclusive display setup includes a full HD webcam for video conferencing, powerful speakers and a USB docking station that’s capable of USB-C pass-through charging for your laptop. Geminos is infinitely adjustable unlike other dual desktop monitors. The top monitor slides up and down, and the bottom monitor pivots in and out to create an angled visual appearance surface.”

Assuming that the Geminos funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Geminos stacking screens project review the promotional video below.

Geminos stacking screens

“Geminos’ displays are stacked from top to bottom, so the display area is closer to a square aspect ratio, and you can comfortably use both monitors without ergonomic setbacks. Geminos is going to change your work setup! It has a built-in 1080P webcam, powerful speakers, and a USB docking station. Now, you never have to worry about messy cables and attachments to create the optimal workspace.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the stacking screens, jump over to the official Geminos crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

