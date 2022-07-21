MScreen mini 14.1 inch ultrawide portable display

If you would like to extend the desktop space you have on your computer or use an ultrawide portable display for mobile gaming or expanding your desktop space. You may be interested in the new MScreen IPS screen launched via Kickstarter this month.

The project has already raised over $100,000 tax to over 500 backers still 38 days remaining. Offering a 32:9 aspect ratio and a flexible orientation design that allows you to use it in both portrait and landscape modes the screen is fully laminated and offers a HD resolution of 1920 x 550 pixels.

The second screen can be positioned either underneath or by the side of your existing monitor providing extra desk space for utilities or monitoring different aspects of your computer or life. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $139 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Having a second screen is fantastic and something you need in your life—MScreen features a 1920×550 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio and SuperClear IPS panel. It is strikingly light and brings exceptional size within its durable all-aluminum enclosure. This ultrawide screen lets you work, play, or create almost anything. Say goodbye to clutter sticky notes and hello to more neat desk space. Applying a timetable on MScreen eliminates the need for as plain as a daylight schedule.”

Assuming that the MScreen funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the MScreen ultrawide portable display project checkout the promotional video below.

MScreen portable display

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ultrawide portable display, jump over to the official MScreen crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals