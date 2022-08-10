MScreen ultrawide portable display $95 raises over $250,000 on Kickstarter

After launching their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last month the engineers and design team responsible for creating the MScreen ultrawide portable display priced at just $95. Have raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 18 days remaining. The unique portable monitor provides users with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations and features 100% sRGB , HDMI interface and a resolution of 1920 x 550 pixels.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $95 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates).

Ultrawide portable display

“Having a second screen is fantastic and something you need in your life—MScreen features a 1920×550 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio and SuperClear IPS panel. It is strikingly light and brings exceptional size within its durable all-aluminum enclosure. This ultrawide screen lets you work, play, or create almost anything. Say goodbye to clutter sticky notes and hello to more neat desk space. Applying a timetable on MScreen eliminates the need for as plain as a daylight schedule.”

Assuming that the funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals