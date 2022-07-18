The Philips Screeneo U4 projector is capable of generating a 120 inch True Full HD picture from just a few inches from a surface. Use the ultra short throw projector to watch movies in True Full HD 1080p with 60fps high-definition sharpness or present using crystal-clear text even when displayed at its maximum size.

Thanks to its USB-A, 3.5 mm audio jack, HDMI and dual Bluetooth 5.0 connections the projector can be connected to a wide variety of different devices from laptops to gaming consoles. Use the 2x HDMI 2.1 and a USB-A to connect all your devices. Your gaming consoles, Apple TV, Roku Sticks, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or Satellite receivers connect to the HDMI ports just like a TV without an extra adapter.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $742 or £550 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Set it just 12 inches (30.5cm) away to get 80 inches of bright, vivid viewing, or go farther to get images up to 120 inches. Min. distance from the wall (back of the product): 4.5cm (1.77inch) for an image of 35″ | Max distance from the wall (back of the product): 56.5cm (22.24inches) for an image of 120″ Make the most of every square inch/cm when you can position your projector less than a foot away from the projection screen. 7.7in (19.5cm) from the wall gets you an 60” image while 12in (30.5cm) gets you 80” and 22.2in (56.5cm) for 120″.”

If the Philips Screeneo U4 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector project checkout the promotional video below.

Ultra short throw projector

“Fast autofocus, auto-keystone, and 4-corner correction to quickly enjoy a perfect and clear video wherever you project. Project from almost any angle with auto-keystone correction & 4-corner correction The Screeneo U4 uses an internal camera to adjust the projection instantly for that perfectly-clear picture every time. “

“Watch in True Full HD 1080p with 60fps high-definition sharpness, full of the fine detail that can be lost at lower resolutions. The picture remains lifelike and text is crystal-clear when displayed at up to 120″ with Texas Instrument DLP cinema technology.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the ultra short throw projector, jump over to the official Philips Screeneo U4 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

