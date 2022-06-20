Philips Screeneo U4 Full HD ultra-short-throw projector

Phillips has introduced a new HD projector capable of creating a 80″ True Full HD picture while positioned as close as 12″ (30.5 cm) away. The ultra-short-throw projector is now available to purchase priced at around €600. the projector comes supplied with a remote control and international charger and features a design that blends both aluminium and ABS into a sleek dark matte projector.

Philips Screeneo U4

“After witnessing the runaway success experienced by the Screeneo U3, we understood from the get-go that the Philips Screeneo U4 would need to take ultra-short-throw projector technology further, all the while in a more compact design. We believe it ticks all the boxes for providing users picture precision and versatility, perfect for movie marathons and gaming sessions,” said Dan Mamane, President of Screeneo Innovation SA.”

“Enjoy a true cinematic experience at home. Thanks to the ultra-short throw technology, this True Full HD projector provides a massive 80” screen size when placed just 12 inches away from the wall or projection surface. Set Screeneo U4 on the tabletop, TV shelf or bedroom wardrobe to enjoy your favorite TV shows, sports & games more than ever before! Set it just inches away to watch, or move it back for an even larger image.”

Ultra-short-throw projector

“Our tuning reaches 108% Rec.709 HDTV standard color coverage ensuring an incredible image performance that delivers sharp and crisp visuals. Engineered with AMlogic T972 CPU pictures, the HDR10 colors remain lifelike with outstanding full high definition sharpness for text. Auto keystone, auto focus, and 4 corner correction also help to eliminate crooked and distorted images for a perfectly proportioned picture even if the device is not straight in front of the wall. The TOF system gives users an optimal image from virtually any angle and eliminates many of the hassles of an optimal set-up.”

Source : Phillips

