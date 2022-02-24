Intel has this week announced its new Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors and new third-generation Evo laptop designs. Different to the rest of the Intel 12th Gen family, the new mobile processors are based on Intel’s performance hybrid architecture featuring a combination of Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores). The new range consists of 20 new mobile processors will power the next generation of thin-and-light laptops says Intel.

“Following our launch of the fastest mobile processor for gaming, we’re now expanding our 12th Gen Intel Core processor family to deliver a massive leap forward in performance for thin-and-light laptops. From the ultra-thin form factors to enthusiast-grade performance in a sleek design, we’re providing consumers and businesses with leadership performance and cutting-edge technologies.”

Features and benefits of the new Intel 12th Gen Core

All-new core architecture with up to 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores).

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics with up to 96EU.

Broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4.

Incredible scale with up to 70% faster multi-thread performance.

Nearly 2x performance for 3D rendering — ideal for creators on the go.

Superior productivity performance with up to 30% faster photo editing.

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) for improved wireless performance, responsiveness and reliability.

Thunderbolt 4 for the fastest, simplest and most reliable cable solution to any dock, display or accessory.

Intel IPU 6.0 for high image quality and power efficiency for enhanced videoconferencing.

“From video calls to web browsing to photo editing, workloads are intelligently placed on the right core at the right time for optimal multitasking with Intel Thread Director on Windows 11. Taking full advantage of the performance per watt benefits of the Intel 7 process, new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors for thin-and-light designs deliver.”

Intel Evo laptops 2022

“Intel Evo, Third Edition: Under the new third-edition specification, laptop designs seeking the Intel Evo badge will undergo the most intensive workloads to date, testing real-world conditions to ensure a superior videoconferencing experience in addition to exceptional responsiveness, instant wake, real-world battery life and fast charging. Intel Evo laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core are optimized for multitasking – all while maintaining great connectivity, image quality and sound on a multi-person video call.”

Source : Intel : TPU

