AAEON EPIC-TGH7 8 core 16 thread Intel mini PC

AAEON has introduced a new addition to its range of single board computers this month in the form of the EPIC-TGH7 mini PC designed to be powered by an Intel 11th Generation Xeon /Core processors offering 8 cores and 16 threads and up to 45 W with Xeon-level performance says AAEON. Measuring just 115 mm x 165 mm the powerful mini PC is equipped with 8 USB ports, dual LAN ports, and a PCIe[x8] slot; the EPIC-TGH7 enables PCIe 4.0 speeds of up to 16GT/s.

Intel mini PC

11th Gen. Intel Xeon / Core Processor

DDR4 3200 SODIMM x 2 ,up to 64GB

HDMI 2.0b x 1 , DP++ 1.2a x 2 , LVDS (dual Channel) or eDP x 1 , VGA x 1

SATA3 x 2

RJ45 (2.5GbE) x 1, RJ45 (GbE) x 1

USB3.2 Gen2 x 4, USB2.0 x 4

M.2 3052 B key x 1 , M.2 2280 M key x 1, MiniCard x 1

PCIe Gen4 [x8] slot x 1, PCIe [x4] by FPC slot x 1

COM Port x 6 , DIO 16 bit x 1

Support +9V to +24Vin (Wide Voltage Input)

“AAEON, a global leader in industrial computing, has introduced the world to the next generation of single board computer with the release of the EPIC-TGH7, which holds the distinction of being the first board of its kind to host Intel 11th Generation Xeon /Core processors. With such an advanced processor package, the EPIC-TGH7 offers 8 cores and 16 threads to increase processing speed and power for intensive, high-end computing. However, this advancement has not sacrificed power-efficiency, with the EPIC-TGH7 providing up to 45 W with Xeon -level performance.”

“AAEON believes this combination of I/O density and high-speed expansion will be particularly applicable to healthcare imaging and military defense applications, with the board being able to accommodate the advanced graphics required for such uses. In addition to healthcare imaging and military defense applications, the EPIC-TGH7 lends itself to use in digital signage, providing 4 simultaneous displays via an I/O featuring HDMI, VGA, Dual Channel 24/48-bit LVDS, and DP ports. Such a myriad of options is designed to give users a diverse selection of display configurations to suit their project needs.”

Source : AAEON

