AAEON mini PCs based on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

Following on from the announcement by NVIDIA last week during its GTC 2022 developer conference, AAEON has announced the launch of its new BOXER-8260AI and BOXER-8261 mini PCs powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform. Offering the same form factor and pin compatibility is the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier the new series of mini PCs offer 275 TOPS rather than the previous 32.

“AAEON is therefore pleased to announce two upcoming products available in Q4 which will feature the Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB and Jetson AGX Orin 64 GB as their respective processor modules: the BOXER-8260AI and BOXER-8261 AI@Edge Embedded BOX PCs. Both products will feature the NVIDIA JetPack 5.0 SDK to support the full Jetson software stack to help in the development of AI applications in areas such as high-end autonomous machinery.

With two NVIDIA deep learning accelerators (NVDLA), along with a 32 GB 256-bit system memory, the BOXER-8260AI will provide the perfect device for vision-based AI applications. Moreover, its expansive I/O options include 12 RJ-45 slots for PoE, along with DB-9 slots for CANbus and six DIO.”

AAEON mini PC

“The BOXER-8261AI is equipped with 64 GB 256-bit system memory and 64 GB eMMC storage. The BOXER-8261AI also offers 2 Giga LAN RJ45 ports, alongside 5 USB slots and a micro-SD card slot for additional storage.

The AI performance capabilities of the Jetson AGX Orin, based on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture, are 8x that of the Jetson AGX Xavier, giving users unprecedented access to more powerful and efficient AI inferencing capabilities, along with increased processing speed.

Further boosting the Jetson AGX Orin is the architecture’s up to 2,048 CUDAcores and 64 third-generation Tensor Cores, in comparison to its predecessor’s Volta architecture, which had 512 CUDA and 64 Tensor Cores.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the AAEON BOXER-8260AI and BOXER-8261 mini PCs, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : AAEON : NVIDIA

