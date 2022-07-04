Build a NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX 4 Node cluster

If you are interested in building projects using the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX you might be interested in a new tutorial published by Steven McIntire over on the official NVIDIA Developer Technical Blog. To create your 4 Node cluster you will need four NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Dev Kits together with the same amount of microSD cards of a size 128 GB or larger together with a few whether accessories including a Seeed Studio Jetson Mate Cluster Mini. Although the Seeed Studio Jetson Mate, USB-C PD power supply, and USB-C cable are not required, they were used in this post and are highly recommended for a neat and compact desktop cluster solution explains NVIDIA.

4 Node cluster

“Following in the footsteps of large-scale supercomputers like the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, this post guides you through the process of creating a small-scale cluster that fits on your desk. Below is the recommended hardware and software to complete this project. This small-scale cluster can be utilized to accelerate training and inference of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (DL) workflows, including the use of containerized environments from sources such as the NVIDIA NGC Catalog.”

“The first iteration through this tutorial is targeted toward the Slurm control node (slurm-control). After you have the first node configured, you can either choose to repeat each step for each module, or you can clone this first microSD card for the other modules; more detail on this later. Compute nodes should follow a particular naming convention to be easily addressable by Slurm. Use a consistent identifier followed by a sequentially incrementing number (for example, node1, node2, and so on). In this post, I suggest using nx1, nx2, and nx3 for the compute nodes. However, you can choose anything that follows a similar convention.”

For the full tutorial jump over to the official NVIDIA developer blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals