NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit with cloud native support now available

NVIDIA has today announced availability of the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX developer kit with cloud-native support. Offering a development platform for the Jetson Xavier NX module, measuring smaller than a credit card at just 70mm x 45mm, the energy-efficient module delivers server-class performance up to 21 TOPS at 15W, or 14 TOPS at 10 W.

Powered by the NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated computing stack and Jetpack SDK, which comes with NVIDIA container runtime, the Jetson Xavier NX developer kit combines a reference module and carrier board with a full Linux software development environment. The Jetson Xavier NX developer kit and the Jetson Xavier NX module are now available through NVIDIA’s distribution channels priced at $399.

“Jetson Xavier NX opens the door for embedded edge-computing devices that demand increased performance to support AI workloads but are constrained by size, weight, power budget or cost. Customers are supported with the latest NVIDIA tools for application development and optimization, including cloud-native development and deployment workflows.”

“NVIDIA has created an incredible amount of optimized AI software across multiple industries, and now, with cloud-native support, customers can leverage that software innovation through our high-performance, low-power Jetson family,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of edge computing at NVIDIA. “The Jetson Xavier NX is the result of years of experience and leadership in edge computing, enabling customers to deploy real-world AI applications.”

Source : TPU

