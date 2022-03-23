NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit launches for $1,999

During its NVIDIA GTC event this week the company has announced that the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit is now available to purchase price to $1,999 and production modules will be available later this year during Q4 2022 with prices starting from $399.

NVIDIA says the platform is the world’s most powerful compact and energy-efficient AI supercomputer specifically designed for advanced robotics and providing upto 275 TOPS of AI performance for running next-gen robotics. Check out the overview video below to learn more about how NVIDIA built Orion robot on Jetson AGX Orin platform using different technologies provided by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

“Jetson AGX Orin delivers up to 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It gives customers more than 8X the processing power of its predecessor Jetson AGX Xavier, while maintaining the same small form factor and pin compatibility. It features an NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPU, Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, high-speed interfaces, faster memory bandwidth, and multimodal sensor support to feed multiple, concurrent AI application pipelines.”

Features of the developer kit :

– Up to 275 TOPS and 8X the performance of the last generation, plus high-speed interface support for multiple sensors.

– An NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPU and 12-core Arm Cortex-A78AE 64-bit CPU, together with next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators.

– High-speed I/O, 204.8GB/s of memory bandwidth, and 32GB of DRAM capable of feeding multiple concurrent AI application pipelines.

“As AI transforms manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, smart cities, and other essential sectors of the economy, demand for processing continues to surge,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of embedded and edge computing at NVIDIA.

“A million developers and more than 6,000 companies have already turned to Jetson. The availability of Jetson AGX Orin will supercharge the efforts of the entire industry as it builds the next generation of robotics and edge AI products.”

“The Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit has the computing capability of more than eight Jetson AGX Xavier systems. It integrates the latest NVIDIA GPU technology with the world’s most advanced deep learning software stack, delivering the flexibility to create sophisticated AI solutions now and well into the future. The developer kit can emulate all the production Jetson AGX Orin and Orin NX modules, set for release Q4 2022.”

Source : NVIDIA

