NVIDIA GTC hands on training workshops

In a few days time this years NVIDIA GTC developer event will take place between March 21-24 2022 allowing developers from around the world to learn new technical skills using software and services from the NVIDIA portfolio. Registration is still open for workshops and NVIDIA has revealed more details about the hands on training that will be available from lecturers such as David Taubenheim, Senior Data Scientist at NVIDIA, David Williams, FinTech Solutions Architect at NVIDIA, Gunter Roth, Solutions Architect at NVIDIA and more.

NVIDIA GTC training workshops

“Are you looking to grow your technical skills with hands-on, instructor-led training? The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) is offering full-day workshops at NVIDIA GTC, March 21-24. Register for a workshop and learn how to create cutting-edge GPU-accelerated applications in AI, data science, or accelerated computing. Each hands-on session gives you access to a fully configured GPU-accelerated server in the cloud, while you work with an instructor. Along with learning new skills, you will also earn an NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute certificate of subject matter competency, which can easily be added to your LinkedIn profile.”

“During GTC, all DLI workshops are offered at a special price of $149 (normally $500/seat.) NVIDIA Certified Instructors, who are technical experts in their fields, will be leading all eight DLI workshops.”

Source : NVIDIA

