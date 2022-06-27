ZOTAC Pro Elkhart Lake powered fanless mini PCs launched

ZOTAC has this month introduced three new fanless mini PC systems to its range powered by Elkhart Lake processors. The new systems take the form of the ZBOX PRO CI333 nano, ZBOX PRO edge CI342 and ZBOX PRO PI336 pico. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been confirmed as yet by ZOTAC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. Check out the specs for each below.

ZBOX PRO CI333 nano (Barebone) ZP-CI333NANO

ZBOX PRO CI333 nano puts power efficiency and quad-core processing in your projects to boost productivity for resource intensive applications. The embedded system powers everything from research labs to Ultra HD Digital Signage showcases, and it features an array of connectivity options including HDMI, DisplayPort, RS-232 serial port, USB 3.1 ports, WiFi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Its fanless and ultra-compact design also enables installations at the most sound sensitive locations.

– Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core processor

– Dual DDR4-3200MHz SO-DIMM memory

– Triple Display Ready (2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2), 4K Ready

– SATA-III 2.5″ HDD/SSD bay

– M.2 2242/2260 key-M socket for SATA SSD

– 4x USB 3.1 (1 Type-C), USB 2.0, RS-232 serial port

– Gigabit Ethernet LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

– Support Windows 11 / 10 / 10 IoT ENT LTSC, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS Linux

– Hardware Watchdog Timer

​- 3 years standard warranty.

ZBOX PRO edge CI342 (Barebone) ZP-CI342

The ZBOX PRO edge features passive cooling in an ultra-thin design. The ZBOX PRO edge CI342 enables a more robust option with no moving components while maintaining a low-profile design and a wide range of I/O connectivity. A silent solution for edge computing, a nimble device for the industrial control, a powerful digital signage platform with support for dual 4K displays, and so much more in a silent and ultra-thin mini PC for embedded solutions.

– Intel Pentium N6415 processor

– Dual DDR4-3200MHz SO-DIMM memory

– Dual Display Ready (HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2), 4K Ready

– M.2 2242/2280 key-M socket for SATA SSD or PCIe x2 NVME SSD

– 3x USB 3.1 (1 Type-C), RS-232 serial port

– Dual Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

– Support Windows 11 / 10 / 10 IoT ENT LTSC, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS Linux

– Hardware Watchdog Timer

ZBOX PRO PI336 pico (PLUS) ZP-PI336-P

Equipped with a power-efficient processor, the smallest embedded solution in the ZBOX PRO Series is ideal for IoT-related applications, industrial control, digital signage, and edge computing. With HDMI and DisplayPort outputs in a pint-size chassis, the ZBOX PRO PI336 pico PLUS with on board 8GB memory can power digital signage displays deployed in remote or commercial areas where space is limited. It operates at around 12W under load and features 4K output as well as a vast array of full-sized connectivity including USB 3.1, Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

– Intel Celeron N6211 dual-core processor

– 8GB LPDDR4X memory

– 128GB eMMC 5.1 flash

– Dual Display Ready (HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2), 4K Ready

– 3x USB 3.1 (1 Type-C)

– Gigabit Ethernet LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

– Support Windows 11 / 10 / 10 IoT ENT LTSC, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS Linux

– Hardware Watchdog Timer

Source : Fanless Tech : ZOTAC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals