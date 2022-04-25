Mele Quieter3Q fanless Windows mini PC

The Mele Quieter3Q is a new Windows mini PC that comes preinstalled with Microsoft Windows 10 operating system but is also capable of supporting their latest generation Windows 11 or even Linux distributions if preferred. Equipped with eMMC storage and a microSD card reader the fan less mini PC measures just 5.2 x 4.2 x 2.5 inches in size and is an upgraded version of the previous Mele Quieter2 system.

Windows mini PC

The Mele Quieter3Q is powered by a Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 quad-core processor supporting WIFI 6( 802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and features integrated 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and on board eMMC storage capacities of either 256 GB or 128 GB.

Both versions are equipped with dual HDMI 2.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, together with 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports as well as a a headset jack and a USB Type-C port which is used for power only. On-board storage can be expanded up to 1 TB using the microSD card slot and in the internal M.2 SSD (SATA)/NVMe 2280 can support up to 5TB.

“Small Form Factor and Fanless Cooling Design – This fanless pc leverage an passive cooling technology, has a good thermal dissipation to pretend overheating. No fan no noise, reaching a totally silent, dust free performance, perfect for office, conference, home theater and industries, supports 7/24 hours operation. The small computer can slip into your pocket and get on the go, with the VESA mount provided perfectly fixed on the back of the monitors.

Smart Features and Unlock BIOS – This portable industrial pc comes with Kensington Security Lock Slot for commercial applications, supports Wake on LAN / PXE/ Auto Power on/ RTC Wake, the unlocked BIOS support you tune the machine very finely, perfect for digital signage, billboard, and industrial IOT Applications. In addition to Amazon satisfaction guarantee, we provide for this mini computer one year guarantee for free, buy confidently.”

Source : Liliputing

