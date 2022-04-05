Maui Shell Alpha Linux OS for phones and desktops

The development team responsible for creating the Linux NitruxOS (NXOS) distribution have this week released a new Alpha version of their Maui Shell. Designed to work on almost any screen size from desktop to smart phone the Maui Shell is now available as an official Alpha release and the source code can be downloaded from GitHub.

“This new revision of Maui Shell introduces many fixes and missing features, completing parts of Shell’s basic functionality. This cycle focused on Cask, the shelf itself, and encompassing the panel, the dock, launcher, dialogs, cards, etc. We put a significant part of the work into refining elements such as cards, dialogs, sliders, buttons, etc., to make it all look more cohesive and coherent across different form factors, visually and in the user experience. Missing functionality was introduced: from the panel controls for handling: sound, Bluetooth, dark mode, network, brightness, and media controls, to the backend.”

“Bug fixes are also part of this release; one of the most important is that now the session handles signal inputs (such as SIGINT, SIGTERM, etc.), and the session won’t be closed by using the CTRL+C shortcut. We added a new PolKit agent for authentication handling, and the calendar events’ initial work has been started.

You can now change the wallpaper, and the shell can pick up the color palette; this is optional. The wallpaper collection is picked up from /usr/share/Wallpapers for now. If you want to install the ‘maui-wallpapers’ collection, you can grab it from here: https://github.com/Nitrux/maui-wallpapers. Switching from light to a dark mode is a toggle button away; this is only available if the adaptive color scheme option is off.

If you are detail-oriented, you’ll notice many minor papercut fixes made everywhere: the floating panel now has a dark gradient behind it to make it pop up more. Also, the elements used for controls in cards are much more cohesive by being reused, and on the desktop form factor, these are much more compact now.”

Source : NXOS : Liliputing

