How to make your Mac enter Dark Mode

If you have an Apple Mac computer whether it be a desktop iMac, Studio or portable MacBook laptop, you might be interested in learning more about how you can make your Mac enter Dark Mode. Allowing your Mac to automatically switch between lighter and darker themes when the lighting changes in your studio, home or apartment. Or simply enable Apple Dark Mode continually, making all your applications display a darker background and theme rather than the default white backgrounds that are enabled by default.

If your Apple Mac computer is running macOS, you will be pleased to know that you can enable Dark Mode making it easier to stay focused on your work and make your code or documents stand out while darkened controls on windows be less glaring and dissolve into the background of your screen.

Enable Mac Dark Mode

If you would like to automatically use the light appearance during the day to signal to your Mac computer to automatically change its appearance from light to dark during the night and vice versa during the day. Simply follow the instructions below.

1. Click on the Apple Menu icon in the top left-hand corner of your Mac or MacBook desktop.

2. On Mac computers running macOS Ventura and later select System Settings and then click on Appearance in the sidebar.

3.. On older Macs running operating systems before macOS Ventura select System Preferences and then General.

4. You will then be provided with three options : Light, Dark and Automatic.

What is Mac Dark Mode?

If you are completely unfamiliar with the feature rolled out by Apple to its macOS operating system, it is a color scheme that works systemwide. Supporting applications that come with your Mac and those that have been created by third parties that use the Dark Mode API to adjust themselves automatically depending on your choices. It is worth mentioning that not every third-party application supports the Dark Mode design and these can be a little jarring when using Dark Mode on your Mac.

Supported apps

Thankfully, and as you would expect Apple has added support for its Dark Mode to all its applications such as Mail, Maps, Notes, Safari and TextEdit.

– Mail can use a light background for email messages while Dark Mode is turned on: Turn on Dark Mode, then open Mail and choose Mail > Settings (or Preferences). Click the Viewing tab and deselect “Use dark backgrounds for messages.”

– Maps can use a light background for maps while Dark Mode is turned on: Turn on Dark Mode, then open Maps and choose Maps > Settings (or Preferences). Select ”Always use light map appearance.” In earlier versions of macOS, click View in the menu bar in Maps, then deselect Use Dark Map.

– Notes can use a light background for notes while Dark Mode is turned on: Turn on Dark Mode, then open Notes and choose Notes > Settings (or Preferences). Deselect “Use dark backgrounds for note content.”

– Safari automatically shows a website in Dark Mode if the website has been designed to support it. If the website doesn’t support Dark Mode, you can use Safari Reader to read articles in Dark Mode.

– TextEdit can use a light background for documents while Dark Mode is turned on: Turn on Dark Mode, then click View in the menu bar in TextEdit and deselect Use Dark Background for Windows. (Requires macOS Mojave 10.14.2 or later.)

If you would like further details on how you can use Apple Dark Mode on your Mac computers or are experiencing problems setting it up or applying it to third-party applications. It might be worth reaching out to the developers of the application or contacting Apple directly either through its official support website or by booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative.





