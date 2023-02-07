Apple Mac owners looking for a way to quickly expand the amount of connectivity to their iMac desktop computer. Might be interested in a new second-generation USB-C docking station specifically designed for the Apple Mac computer in the form of the INVZI MagHub 2. Building on the company’s previous successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2021 for the first generation INVZI MagHub, the latest dark features a popout SSD drive and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $117 or £99 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“1,000M/s high speed of read and write, MagHub transfers 10Gb files in only 10 seconds, 15X faster than traditional HDD. Outputs inlcude :

Pop-Up SSD Enclosure 10Gbps, Compatible M.2 NVMe/SATA up to 4TB

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps

USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps

USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 5Gbps

SD/Micro SD: UHS-I 104Mbps

Gigabit Ethernet: 1000Mbps”

Apple Mac USB-C docking station

“The patent pending Pop-up SSD (Solid State Drive) design, MagHub allows you to install the SSD memory with total tool-free. The aluminum enclosure is removable from the docking station. MagHub makes the data sharing more convenient than ever.”

If the INVZI MagHub 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the INVZI MagHub 2 USB-C docking station project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the USB-C docking station, jump over to the official INVZI MagHub 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





