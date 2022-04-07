Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22593 now available

This week Microsoft has released a new version of its Windows 11 operating system to Insiders in the form of the Preview Build 22593. Bringing with it a wealth of new features, tweaks and enhancements to the Windows OS. Notable changes to the operating system include Microsoft change of File Explorer to Home. “The default homepage of File Explorer is now called Home. The name Quick access has been repurposed for the pinned/frequent folders section and Pinned files is now called Favorites to align with Office and OneDrive.”

Changes of also been made to Windowing, “If you press WIN + Z to open snap layouts, all the layouts will now show associated numbers, so you can quickly use the number keys to select the desired layout.” As well as Memory integrity a feature in Windows 11 designed to prevent attacks from inserting malicious code into high-security processes. This feature can be found in Windows Security under Device Security > Core isolation. Microsoft explains

“In the most recent Insider Preview builds, we will notify the user that this feature is currently turned off so that action can be taken for the user to turn it back on so that their device is as secure as possible against malicious attacks.”

For a full list of all the new features, tweaks and enhancements included in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22593 jump over to the official Microsoft blog by following the link below. The Preview Build 22593 is now available to download from the Dev and Beta Channels.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals