Microsoft has this week announced the rollout of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158 to the Dev Channel. Bringing with it a wealth of new tweaks, features and fixes including Notification badging for Widgets. Microsoft has made an ISOs build available to download at the official website by the link below. Microsoft is also introducing notification badging with Widgets starting with this build and “in addition to some general changes and improvements, this build includes a good set of fixes too” says Microsoft.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158

“Windows Insiders who use the Dev Channel may get to try out new ideas, longer lead features, and experiences that are intended to help validate concepts. Starting with this build, some devices will receive different visual treatments for search on the taskbar. We are excited to learn from your feedback on this, so please use the Feedback Hub to provide feedback if you receive this experiment. NOTE: A reboot is required after updating to this build to trigger this experience but please note that not all Windows Insiders will have this experience enabled even after reboot.”

“DNS over TLS testing is now available for Windows DNS client query protection. DoT is another protocol in addition to DNS over HTTPS (DoH) which is already supported in Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022. For setup instructions, see this Windows Networking blog post. The setup requires command line use and is recommended for advanced networking users.”

“The Nyala font has been updated to support syllables for the Gurage language orthography from the Ethiopic Extended-B Unicode range. Also revised and replaced Ethiopic kerning to fix gaps and errors in earlier implementation improving the overall texture of text in Ethiopic languages.”

For a complete list of all the new tweaks, features and fixes Microsoft has rolled out in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158 jump over to the official Microsoft Windows blog by following the link below where a download link is also available for the ISO.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals