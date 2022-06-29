New Microsoft Teams features for small businesses

As well as announcing new Edge browser Collections updates and features, Microsoft has also announced new web features rolling out to its Microsoft Teams suite of services for small businesses. New features from Microsoft include CART captioning on Web, the introduction of background effects on Web, Live Captions in all available languages on Teams Meetings on Web, Live Transcript in all available languages on Teams Meetings on Web and more.

Microsoft Teams now allows you to blur your background or select from backgrounds during your video meeting or call, similar to that available on Zoom. It is always worth remember that blurring or replacing your background may not 100% prevent sensitive information from being visible to other people in the meeting. So always check what you may have on your walls behind you before engaging in any meetings third-party clients.

New Microsoft Teams features

“You can now view captions coming from a CART provider (real-time captioning) within the Microsoft Teams meeting window instead of a secondary window. Follow along with what is being said without having to choose between the captions and the presentation. Meeting organizers and participants can enable CART captions from their meeting options.”

“Live captions with speaker attribution allows you to see who is speaking along with what’s being said, making meetings more inclusive and easier to follow along. We have expanded to 27 new spoken languages, including German, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, and Hindi, to name a few. This provides flexibility and additional clarity for your participants to engage in meetings.”

“Live transcription allows you to follow and review conversations alongside the meeting video or audio in real time. This promotes inclusivity for participants who have hearing disabilities or different levels of language proficiency. Attendees who joined late, or missed the meeting, can easily catch up by reading what was discussed from the transcript. We have also expanded to 27 new spoken languages, including German, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, and Hindi. Tenant admins have to turn on the Allow transcription policy to enable this feature.”

Source : Microsoft

