New Microsoft Teams features rolled out

If you or your business use MS Teams suite of applications to collaborate with both internal and external colleagues, partners and customers you may be interested in the latest features that have been rolled out Microsoft Teams in recent weeks.

The latest updates and features added to Microsoft Teams include Multi-language meeting invite control, Multitasking panel for meetings on iPad, Meeting Chat Bubbles on iOS and Android, Co-organizer Meeting Role, the ability to disable chat write access for anonymous or unauthenticated users, Integrated CART captioning in meetings on Web, Live Captions and transcriptions for Teams meetings on Web and more.

“We continue to move into the world of hybrid. Meetings, chats, and collaborative experiences need to be as inclusive and connected as possible. This month, we focus on the meeting “co-organizer role” and the positive impact this role brings to your meetings. Also, the new, enhanced language transcription and meeting invites will allow more people to feel more comfortable participating in discussions. There is so much richness in this month’s blog. We look forward to your comments.”

New Microsoft Teams features

“Chat bubbles are now available for iOS and Android users. When chat bubbles are enabled, chat messages appear on the mobile screen where you can preview the two most recent messages. You no longer need to manually open the chat window within a meeting to see what participants are typing. You can temporarily turn them off in the current meeting by tapping on the snooze icon. Otherwise, you can also turn them off permanently by tapping on Don’t show chat bubbles on the More Actions (…) menu.”

“Multi-language Teams meeting invite control enables administrators to display the join information in meeting invitations in up to two languages across all email platforms. With this feature, you can customize meeting invites to include the languages with which your users are most familiar and comfortable. Administrators can apply a new policy in their admin portal by enabling the MeetingInviteLanguages parameter in the CsTeamsMeetingPolicy at the user or group level, or for the entire organization.”

For a full list of all the latest updates, features and additions to the Microsoft Teams suite of services and applications over to the official Tech Community website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

