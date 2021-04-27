Mele Quieter2 fanless mini PC

A new fanless mini PC is now available to purchase priced at around $240 offering a 4K mini PC powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 Quad Core processor supported by 8GB of RAM and featuring 128 GB of storage and capable of running Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 and Linux operating systems. The Mele Quieter2 features LPDDR4 memory and eMMC storage, together with a handy M.2 2280 slot capable of accepting NVMe or SATA storage. Mele have also included a microSD card reader making it easy to expand storage even further if necessary.

Specifications of the Mele Quieter2 mini PC include:

Intel Celeron Quad Core Processor:

J4125 (2.0~2.7 GHz), Intel UHD Graphics 600

Memory: 8GB LPDDR4

Storage: 128GB/256GB on-board Storage

Storage expansion: Support Mirco SD card, M.2 SATA 2280 x1 / M.2 NVMe 2280 x1, SSD and Micro SD Card are not included

4x USB 3.0

2x HDMI 2.0 port, support [email protected]

1x 3.5mm Audio combo jack

1x Micro-SD Card Slot

1x Gigabit LAN Port

1x Kensington Lock Slot

1x USB Type-C (for power input only)

