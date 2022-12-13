Geekom Mini IT11 11th Gen Intel Core mini PC

If you are in the market for a powerful desktop mini PC you might be interested in the new Geekom Mini IT11 powered by the choice of either 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor. Other features include Intel Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11 Pro ready, Dual-channel DDR4 memory up to 64 GB, PCIe SSD storage up to 2 TB, Support for up to 2 TB SATA HDD storage, Support for multiple 8K UHD displays,Comprehensive I/O ports, including two USB4 ports andIntel Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 technology.

“With a revolutionary microarchitecture with 4 Cores, 8 Threads, up to 12M Cache, and 5.00 GHz, the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor delivers incredible power and responsiveness. Applications such as document creation, web surfing, rendering, video and image editing can take advantage of its high efficiency and superfast response speed. In combination with fast memory and massive storage, the GEEKOM Mini IT11 is powerful enough to handle even users’ most demanding tasks and entertainment needs.”

Geekom Mini IT11 mini PC

“Thanks to its comprehensive I/O ports (two USB4 ports that support eGPU, transmission, display, charging, etc; three USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one Mini DisplayPort, etc.), the GEEKOM Mini IT11 ensures enough connectivity for multiple 8K displays, keyboard and mouse, projector, speaker, HDTV, and other peripherals. Furthermore, Intel Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 technology allows users to experience a dramatically improved connected experience at home, at business, or on the go, with faster speed and enhanced security.”

“The GEEKOM Mini IT11 features a premium metal inner frame and a sleek, solid case that measures 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm and weighs 565 g. It also has a minimalist motherboard design, making it easy to access the internals and expand the storage capacity in a few steps. A VESA mount is included for quick and easy installation almost anywhere while maintaining a tidy, clutter-free environment that blends well into any room in the home or modern office.”

For more details, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Geekom Mini IT11 product page by following the link below.

Source : Geekom





