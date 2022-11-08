Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22623.885

Microsoft has today, announced the release of its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.885, brining with it new features and version 22623.885 which by default has the new features turned off. The latest previews are now available to download via the Beta Channel and Insiders who were previously on Build 22622 will be automatically moved to Build 22623 via an enablement package, says Microsoft.

Features in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build include the ability to Access Windows Studio Effects from Quick Settings, Energy Recommendations, Expanded View in Widgets together with multiple changes, tweaks, enhancements, and improvements.

“Need more space in your widgets board? Can’t quite see everything at a glance? We’re trying out some changes that will allow you to expand the size of your widgets board. We are beginning to roll out Energy Recommendations under Settings > System > Power & Battery > Energy Recommendations. Review and apply these recommendations to improve the energy efficiency of your PC and reduce your carbon footprint.”

“Windows Studio effects can now be accessed directly from Quick Settings on the taskbar, for devices that have a supported Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This makes it quick and easy to enable and configure camera effects (Background Blur, Eye Contact, and automatic framing) and audio effects (Voice Focus). You can still access these effects in the Settings pages if desired.”

“The enablement package artificially increments the build number for the update with new features getting rolled out and turned on to make it easier to differentiate from devices with the update with features off by default. This approach is being used for the Beta Channel only and is not indicative of any changes or plans for final feature rollouts. Insiders who landed in the group with new features turned off by default (Build 22621.xxxx) can check for updates and choose to install the update that will have features rolling out (Build 22623.xxx).”

