Advantech has this month introduced a new gaming platform in the form of the Intel Iris Xe graphics all-in-one solution. The DPX-E145 is the ideal integrated platform for many gaming, amusement and kiosk applications. Craig Stapleton, Advantech’s Product Director, explains a little more :

“Following the success of our DPX-E135 and DPX-E140 products with ‘Cabinet-ready I/O,’ we are pleased to be able to bring customers a high performance follow on product, the DPX-E145. The DPX-E145 is one of the first products to utilize the latest 11th Generation Intel Core architecture that is the first to offer the revolutionary Intel Iris Xe graphics core. Xe graphics with up to 96 execution units supports 8K displays or 4 simultaneous 4k displays.

The new Iris Xe graphics has proved very impressive in consumer markets and we are excited to bring it to our gaming customers. Intel Iris Xe graphics with up to 96 execution units that will deliver up to 2.95x the graphics performance of 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors note 1. This performance increase of this amazing graphics engine means more gaming customers can dispense with the need for a discrete graphics card. The DPX-E145 will be an unbeatable combination for the gaming OEM”.

Key features of the Advantech Intel Iris Xe graphics all-in-one gaming platform :

– Dual and Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs up to: Dual Core @ 3.0GHz (3.9 GHz max turbo), Quad Core @ 2.8GHz (4.4GHz max turbo)

– Intel Iris Xe high performance graphics with Core i5 and i7 CPUs (i3 have Intel UHD for 11th Gen. Graphics cores)

– Four independent monitors supported (4 x 4K60)

– Comprehensive gaming features including dedicated ports for CCTALK, SAS, GPIO, I2C, meter connect, ID003, RS485, and 5.1 surround sound.

– Passive cooled system up to 28W

– 12V DC single input or ATX power

– “Cabinet-ready” I/O connectors on-board

– Casino grade lock and intrusion monitoring (Battery backed and logged)

– Long lifecycle (guaranteed 7 years in production)

Source : Business Wire : Advantech

