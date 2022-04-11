Combined mini PC and Pico projector is a great portable home theatre

SwitchCubic is a new mini PC complete with integrated 1080p projector providing a fantastic portable presentation system or home theatre small enough to fit in your bag. The protector is capable of providing images from 30 inches up to 120 inches in size and the system is equipped with Intel HD 600 graphics chip capable of 4K when connected to a supporting monitor.

SwitchCubic is fitted with a range of inputs and outputs, including HDMI out, a Mini HDMI in, USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, USB Type-C port, and 2 x 3.5mm Audio out, and a TF card slot together with wireless connectivity.

Mini PC and Pico projector

“Tired of the hassle of multiple devices and tangled cables? SwitchCubic is a powerful 4K Mini PC and Android projector in one. Want the power to work on the go or binge-watch your favorite shows with ease? SwitchCubic has you covered. With SwitchCubic, you can project your computer screen onto any flat surface and switch the device seamlessly between a Mini PC or FHD Projector with just one touch.”

With the assumption that the SwitchCubic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the SwitchCubic mini PC and projector project play the promotional video below.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $199 or £269 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Handle business travel and zoom calls with ease while optimizing workflow. Then, effortlessly switch to a convenient home theater and stream YouTube, Netflix, and more. SwitchCubic simplifies your daily routine and provides essential functions for work and entertainment. SwitchCubic’s 4.06 x 2.91 x 2.91in (103 x 74 x 74mm) aluminum alloy body makes it ultra-portable and easy to carry anywhere. Take it along for business trips or leisure travel and enjoy the power and convenience of a pocket PC and personal projector!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the mini PC and projector, jump over to the official SwitchCubic crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals