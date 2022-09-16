AAEON UP Squared V2 mini PC and dev board

AAEON has this week introduced a new addition to its range of development boards and mini PC systems announcing the launch of the new UP Squared V2 hardware. The Intel Pentium Celeron SoC measures 85mm x 90mm in size and offers a 40% improvement in CPU performance when compared to the previous version.

Powered by the Intel Celeron N6210 Pentium J6426 CPU formerly known as Elkhart Lake supported by up to 16GB LPDDR4 memory, the mini PC also provides faster single-thread performance and multi-thread performance. “Enabling faster data processing speed to optimize AI inferencing applications” explains AAEON. Other features include : M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 2280 M-Key, and SATA III slots; the UP Squared V2 supports AI, PCIe, Wi-Fi modules, as well as providing security via its TPM 2.0 port and is also equipped with an additional RS-232 pin header which the original was not.

UP Squared V2 mini PC

“The successor to the UP Squared, which was heralded as the ‘the world’s fastest x86 pro maker board’, the UP Squared V2 introduces exceptional improvements on every element of its predecessor to become the ultimate example of what a powerful, cost-efficient maker board can be. With distinctions such as a 40% improvement in CPU performance, industry-leading expansion options, and exceptional I/O density hosted on the same form factor, the UP Squared V2 cannot be beaten on price, performance, or development options for the UP Squared community.”

Source : AAEON



