AWOW NY41S fanless PC stick with Intel Celeron J4105, 8GB, 128GB Storage and more

The AWOW NY41S PC stick is powered by an Intel Celeron J4105 processor supported by 8 GB of RAM and can be equipped with either 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. Making the pocket PC capable of running Windows 10 Pro and supporting 4K@60Hz displays. Thanks to its fanless design the PC stick computer makes no noise during operation and features a special cooling system to help the PC remain stable even when under heavy loads.

“AWOW NY41S PC is designed with multiple interfaces. Dual 4K design: HDMI 2.0 supports 4K@60Hz; Mini DP supports 4K@60Hz and mini DP is faster than HDMI 2.0. 2*USB 3.0 provide max 5Gbps speed. Gigabit Ethernet Port and DUAL BAND wifi Realize free switching. It is with USB-C charging port.”

” The AWOW PC is equipped with Intel Celeron J4105(Up to 2.5 GHz), quad-core processor, and pre-installed Windows 10 Pro OS. With this pocket pc stick, you will have an efficient multitasking device, and its excellent computing performance allows you to run better and faster in office, entertainment, having online lessons etc.

AWOW NY41S fanless Stick works without any noise because of Fanless design. This special material cooling system design provide quite and stable performance to ensure the device working for longer time without overheating. Furthermore, fanless design is very suitable for sterile environment.”

Source : Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals