New Axiomtek fanless mini PC designed for edge AI computing

Axiomtek has introduced a new addition to its range of fanless mini PC systems announcing the availability of its new AIE900-902-FL edge AI computing system created for for advanced AI-powered autonomous machine applications. The new rugged edge AI system is based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform and features an 8-core NVDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 (64-bit) processor and 512-Core NVIDIA Volta GPU with 64 Tensor cores.

The mini PC features four PoE ports and two LAN ports for 3D LiDAR and high-speed intelligent video surveillance or applications that require GPU-accelerated processing. Axiomtek have included support for M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 SSD slot in the mini PC can operate in temperatures from 30°C to +50°C and is JetPack supported.

” The AIE900-902-FL is a perfect platform for 3D vision guided robot, autonomous mobile robot (AMR), intelligent video analytics, domain-focused robot assistant, intelligent roadside unit, and more.The AIE900-902-FL offers multiple I/O options including two lockable HDMI 2.0 ports with 4k2k supported, two 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet (Intel i210-IT), four 10/100/1000 Mbps PoE (Intel i210-IT), two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Micro USB port, one 8-CH DIO, two RS-232 default (or 2x CAN by jumper settings) and four SMA-type antenna openings. There are eight LED indicators showing for power/storage/LAN/PoE active status alert. Also included are one recovery switch and one 24 VDC power input connector.”

“”Artificial Intelligence (AI) is impacting every industry, and autonomous machines are no exception. Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL specifically built around NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform, with integrated NVIDIA GPUs to deliver exceptional computing performance for processing AI data at the edge. This edge AI embedded system gets a head start to provide advanced opportunities to our customers to develop and deploy AI-driven autonomous machines,” said Annie Fu, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek.

The Axiomtek AIE900-902-FL fanless mini PC will be officially launching in available to purchase during September 2021 as more details are announced on pricing will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Axiomtek product page by following the link below for full specifications and ordering information.

Source : Axiomtek

