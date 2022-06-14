ECS LIVA mini PCs designed for commercial applications

In preparation for its showcasing of mini PC systems at this years Embedded World 2022 event being held in Nuremberg, Germany from June 21 – 23 rd 2022. Elitegroup Computer Systems otherwise known as ECS has unveiled a range of mini PC systems in its LIVA range. Offering a selection of both commercial and personal mini PC systems for a wide-ranging different applications from industrial to motion and self-serve kiosks to thermal imaging and banking systems.

LIVA Z2 Mini PC is an ultra-compact PC with fully functional features including extra HDD storage, 6-port for USB connections, Gigabit LAN port, wireless LAN, and dual HDMI ports for data computing and transmission to control center. Automated machines embedded in LIVA Z2 in production lines can offer upscale production rates and minimize product deficiency caused by human error. Besides, with the fanless design, LIVA Z2 Mini PC prevents the attraction of dust preventing overheating issues and also reducing malfunctions and extending the product life-cycle.

“Featured high performance Intel Core i processors and advanced technologies, LIVA One Series and Z3 Plus Mini PC can be applied for the thermal imaging system to efficiently process and analysis the latest surveillance video. LIVA One Series and Z3 Plus both support expandable memory and storage to assist thermal image system operation more efficient. LIVA One Series and Z3 Plus provides enough connections to draw all equipment together. Connected to a thermal imaging camera and monitors, the security staff can monitor all personal temperature while visitors entered the building naturally.”

To find out more about ECS and what it will be showcasing at this years Embedded World 2022 technology event in Germany jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : ECS

