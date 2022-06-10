KINGMAX the manufacturer of memory products such as microSD memory cards and USB flash drives has this week launched its new SecSycript Card X1 crypto hardware wallet. Designed to provide a “highly secure cryptocurrency hardware, or cold, wallet”. SecSycript Card X1 stores private keys offline and thus offers greater security than its hot wallet counterparts that always stay connected, says creators.

Specifications of the SecSycript Card X1 crypto hardware wallet include:

Bluetooth version: BLE 5.0 (encrypted communication)

Security Feature: CC EAL6+ certified security element embedded

Improvement Proposals: BIP32, BIP39 and BIP44, (Hierarchical Deterministic wallet)

Cryptocurrency: BTC, ETH, BNB, OMNI USDT, XRP, DOGE, LTC and ERC20 tokens (more cryptocurrencies are increasing)

Digital Display: 1.43″ 30K pixel ePaper

Battery: 30 mAh

Size: 85.60 x 53.98 x 0.9 mm

Working temperature: 0~50℃

Warranty: 1 year

Content: SecSycript card X1, charging case, user manual and cue card.

“In conjunction with a specially developed smartphone app, SecSycript Card X1 can be used on virtually all the most traded cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether, Ripple, Dogecoin, Litecoin, ERC20, etc. (*the number of supported cryptocurrencies still on the rise). To accommodate blockchain smart contracts and NFT transactions that are becoming increasingly ubiquitous, the aforesaid app has an embedded DApp browser to link the card with other DApps developed for the Ethereum and Binance platforms (such as websites for NFT and DeFi transactions) and can perform digital signing of a wide range of smart contracts.”

“Coming with Bluetooth 5.0 transmission technology and an industry-leading CC EAL 6+ certified chip embedded, SecSycript Card X1 provides cryptocurrency owners with a highly secure hardware private key for asset protection. Moreover, this cold wallet’s capacity for offline storage means a wide range of corporate or individual applications in different settings, such as electronic signing of smart contracts, that promise to ensure the security of both assets and data in blockchain applications.”

Source : KINGMAX

