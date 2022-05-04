New Samsung PRO Endurance microSD memory cards designed for surveillance cameras

Samsung has this week introduced its new memory card specifically created for surveillance and dashboard cameras, taking the form of the new Samsung PRO Endurance microSD cards. “Uniquely designed to meet the rigorous demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, body cameras and more, the card offers improved endurance and outstanding performance for smooth and reliable continuous capture and playback.”

“From CCTV to doorbell cameras, the need for long-lasting and high-performing video surveillance solutions is continuing to increase, and the PRO Endurance has been designed to support that demand,” said KyuYoung Lee, Vice President of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “Both consumers and enterprise users can rest assured that our new memory card will ensure continuous recording at high resolution even under extreme conditions.”

Equipped with Samsung’s enterprise-grade NAND flash memory, the PRO Endurance card can deliver up to 16 years (140,160 hours) of continuous recording time and can last as long as up to 33 typical speed-focused cards says Samsung. The PRO Endurance memory cards are available in 32, 64 128 and 256 GB capacities and range in price from $11 for the 32 GB to $55 for the 256 GB and all microSD cards are now available to purchase from resellers worldwide.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD cards

“Samsung’s new memory card also offers read and write speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 40 MB/s, respectively, and is rated Class 10 with video speed ratings of up to U3 (UHS Speed Class 3) and V30 (Video Speed Class 30). This makes it ideal for handling large, high-resolution files while enabling seamless recording and playback in Full HD and 4K.”

“Since outdoor surveillance and body cameras can be subject to harsh environments, the PRO Endurance has been engineered to offer trusted performance in everyday use with Samsung’s reinforced six-proof durability. In addition to protection against water, magnets, X-rays and extreme temperatures, the card is now wearout-proof and drop-proof.”

Source : Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals