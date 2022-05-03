Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Onyx Black launched

Samsung is launching a new color version of its Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the new color is Onyx Black and it can be seen in the photos.

This is the first color option for the Galaxy Buds 2 that comes with a black casing, the previous black model was only available with a white case.

The Onyx model of ‘Galaxy Buds 2’ is a product that adds stylish charm to a luxurious all-black color with a metallic feel. The earbuds and the inside and outside of the case are all black to complete a cleaner and more sensual design.

The ‘Galaxy Buds 2’, which is equipped with various colors such as white, lavender, graphite, and olive, along with the overwhelming ‘Active Noise Canceling’ function, will be released in August 2021 and will have a million dollars in just 7 months (February 2022). It has become a seller and is leading the popularization of wireless earphones.

This time, it is expected to further strengthen its competitiveness in the wireless earphone market by adding the onyx color and expanding to a total of five lineups.

Samsung Electronics is also planning to unveil the ‘Pepsi Zero Sugar Collaboration Case’, which can further enhance the charm of the ‘Galaxy Buds 2’ Onyx model. To commemorate the launch, from 10 am on May 2nd, we will start a promotion where you can purchase ‘Galaxy Buds 2’ and ‘Pepsi Zero Sugar Collaborator Case’ at a special price.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Onyx Black over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

