Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 headphones unveiled

We have already seen the new folding smartphones and Galaxy Watch 4 from Samsung and now we have the new Galaxy Buds 2 headphones.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and will give you up to 5 hours of playback on their own or 20 hours of playback with the charging case. This is with the ANC feature turned on.

If you don’t use the ANC feature then you will get up to 7.5 hours of playback on their own and up to 29 hours with the charging case.

Joining the Galaxy Z Series are Galaxy Buds2 – designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day, and provide premium sound quality so you can immerse yourself in the moment, wherever you are. As one of the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds lineup, Galaxy Buds2 join the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, providing more choices to consumers to fit their needs. As a part of the Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy Buds2 make the perfect companion to your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2headphones over at Samsung at the link below, they are now available to pre-order for $149.99 and they will come in four colors, graphite, white, olive and lavender.

Source Samsung

