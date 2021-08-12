Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G unveiled

As well as the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung also announced another folding smartphone yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it features 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 7.7 inch folding display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, there is also a secondary 1.9 inch cover display with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

The handset features a 10 megapixel Selfie camera on the front and there are dual rear cameras on the back, this includes a 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset also comes with 3300 mAh battery and fast charging.

With the Galaxy Z series, users will get access to more apps that take full advantage of the foldable screen. Samsung is expanding partnerships with leading companies like Google, Microsoft, and more, so users can enjoy more of their go-to apps tailored to their unique needs. Collaborate effectively with Microsoft Teams app: Enjoy optimized meeting experience adapting based on the Flex mode of your Galaxy Z series and the power of Office and Teams coming together. For the best productivity at work, Microsoft Outlook’s dual-pane mode for Samsung foldables enables users to read a full email while previewing others on the side, just like a desktop experience. To bring users even more choices, Samsung’s new Labs19 feature offers users the ability to optimize even more apps to the foldable screen when they need it.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G over at Samsung at the link below. The device is now available to pre-order and it retails for £949.

Source Samsung

