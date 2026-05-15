This is What the iPhone Ultra & 18 Pro Will Actually Look Like

Apple is preparing to redefine the smartphone landscape with the highly anticipated iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro. Early leaks and concept designs indicate that these devices will set new standards in design, performance and functionality. Among the two, the iPhone Ultra is expected to be Apple’s most advanced and premium offering, showcasing the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details about the two handsets’ design.

Foldable Design: Innovation Meets Practicality

The iPhone Ultra introduces a foldable design, marking a significant departure from Apple’s traditional smartphone lineup. This design is engineered to deliver a seamless and immersive viewing experience, with a focus on minimizing creases on the foldable screen. When folded, the device measures a compact 11mm in thickness and when unfolded, it slims down to an impressive 5mm, making it thinner than most competitors in the foldable market.

A titanium liquid metal hinge ensures both durability and smooth operation, addressing one of the most critical challenges in foldable technology. This hinge design not only enhances the device’s longevity but also positions the iPhone Ultra as a leader in the foldable smartphone category. Apple’s approach to foldable technology emphasizes both practicality and innovation, catering to users who demand innovative features without compromising usability.

Displays and Build: A Multi-Screen Experience

The iPhone Ultra is rumored to feature a triple-display setup, offering unparalleled versatility:

A 7.5-inch main screen designed for immersive activities like gaming, streaming and productivity tasks.

A 5.5-inch secondary screen optimized for multitasking, allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously.

A smaller external display for quick interactions, such as checking notifications or controlling music playback.

The placement of the USB-C port on the display side adds a layer of convenience, particularly for users who frequently charge their devices while multitasking. Additionally, the introduction of under-display Face ID technology is expected to reduce the notch size, resulting in a cleaner, more modern design with an improved screen-to-body ratio. These advancements highlight Apple’s focus on blending usability with innovative innovation.

Camera Technology: Redefining Mobile Photography

Both the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro are set to feature a variable aperture camera system, bringing DSLR-level image quality to smartphones. This technology enhances low-light performance, depth control and overall image sharpness, making it a fantastic option for photography enthusiasts. The dual-camera setup, which includes ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, ensures versatility for capturing a wide range of scenes and scenarios.

The thinner camera housing not only contributes to the sleek design of the devices but also reflects Apple’s commitment to balancing aesthetics with functionality. These advancements in camera technology position the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro as ideal tools for both casual users and professional photographers.

Battery and Charging: Efficiency Meets Endurance

The iPhone Ultra is rumored to feature a 5,000-6,000mAh battery, using advanced silicon-carbon technology to deliver extended battery life. This innovation ensures that the device can handle intensive tasks, such as gaming and video editing, without frequent recharging.

The inclusion of wireless reverse charging adds a layer of convenience, allowing users to charge other devices, such as AirPods or Apple Watches, directly from the iPhone Ultra. To address potential overheating during heavy usage or charging, the device incorporates a vapor chamber cooling system, making sure efficient thermal management and sustained performance.

Performance: The A20 Pro Chip and Beyond

At the core of the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro is the A20 Pro chip, built on a innovative 2nm architecture. This processor promises exceptional performance and energy efficiency, particularly for demanding applications like gaming, video editing and AI-driven tasks. The advanced architecture of the A20 Pro chip ensures faster processing speeds while consuming less power, making it one of the most efficient chips in the market.

The vapor chamber cooling system further enhances the devices’ ability to handle heavy workloads, making sure that performance remains consistent even during prolonged use. These features make the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro ideal choices for power users and professionals who rely on their devices for productivity and entertainment.

Design Continuity and User Compatibility

The iPhone 18 Pro maintains a sense of design continuity, making sure compatibility with iPhone 17 Pro cases and accessories. This consistency in button and port placements simplifies the transition for users upgrading from earlier models. While the device is slightly thinner than its predecessor, it features a smaller notch, offering a refined aesthetic without compromising functionality.

This approach reflects Apple’s commitment to providing a seamless user experience, balancing innovation with familiarity. By maintaining compatibility with existing accessories, Apple ensures that users can continue to enjoy their investments in the Apple ecosystem.

Pricing and Availability: A Premium Investment

The iPhone Ultra is expected to be Apple’s most expensive device to date, with prices ranging between $2,000 and $3,000. Its compact, wallet-like design when folded enhances portability, catering to users who prioritize both functionality and style. However, these devices are likely to be released in limited quantities, targeting a niche audience of tech enthusiasts and professionals.

Apple’s pricing strategy reflects the premium nature of the iPhone Ultra, positioning it as a flagship device that combines innovative technology with luxurious design. For those willing to invest in the latest innovations, the iPhone Ultra promises to deliver an unparalleled smartphone experience.

Expanding Possibilities with Additional Features

The foldable design of the iPhone Ultra unlocks new possibilities for how users interact with their devices. For example, the tabletop mode allows for hands-free video calls, content creation, or presentations, mimicking the functionality of a tripod. This feature is particularly appealing to creators and multitaskers who require flexibility in their workflows.

Rumors also suggest that Face ID technology will work seamlessly through the foldable screen, further enhancing the user experience. These additional features highlight Apple’s focus on expanding the functionality of its devices, catering to a wide range of user needs and preferences.

A Bold Step Toward the Future

The iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro represent Apple’s vision for the future of smartphones, blending innovative technology with user-focused design. From the innovative foldable screens and advanced camera systems to the powerful A20 Pro chip and extended battery life, these devices showcase Apple’s commitment to delivering premium experiences. As Apple ventures into the foldable market, the iPhone Ultra stands out as a device that redefines what a smartphone can be, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Unlock more potential in iPhone Ultra foldable design by reading previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



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