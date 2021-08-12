Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic unveiled

Samsung announced its latest devices at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smart watches.

These two new smart watches are the first devices to feature the new Wear OS which Samsung and Google developed together.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s ground-breaking BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their blood pressure[1], detect an AFib irregular heartbeat¹, measure their blood oxygen level[2], and, for the first time, calculate their body composition[3]. Our all-new Body Composition measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. Now, you can easily check your body composition from your wrist with just two fingers. In about 15 seconds, your watch’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points.

Here are the specifications of the two devices:

Galaxy Watch4 Galaxy Watch4 Classic Colour – 44mm: Black, Green, Silver – 40mm: Black, Pink Gold, Silver – 46mm: Black, Silver – 42mm: Black, Silver Dimensions

& Weight[14] Aluminium case – 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm, 30.3g – 40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm, 25.9g Stainless steel case – 46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0 mm, 52g – 42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 mm, 46.5g Display – 44mm: 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ – 40mm: 1.2″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ – 46mm: 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX – 42mm: 1.19″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX Processor Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz (5nm Processor) Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery 44mm/46mm: 361mAh, 40mm/42mm: 247mAh (typical) WPC-based wireless charging OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung[15] UI One UI Watch 3 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE[16], Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android 6.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM[17]

The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two sizes 40mm and 44m, this device starts at £249 and the top model with 44mm and 4G costs £309.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in either 42mm or 44M, prices for this device start at £349 and the top model costs £406. You can find out more details over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals